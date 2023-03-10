A zero Chill campaign

Actors have been implementing questionable tactics when campaigning for an Oscar since Mary Pickford schmoozed her way to a win for Coquette, a performance that was widely panned, but as the Queen of Hollywood she had some sway. Chill Wills was no Mary Pickford, but he wanted that little 8.5-pound trophy just as badly. Wills was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for the John Wayne-directed The Alamo in 1961. Wills, a veteran actor and friend of Wayne, hired a publicity agent to help him snag the gold. Not a bad idea in itself, but the agent was W.S. 'Bow-Wow' Wojciechowicz. And Bow-Wow wagged Wills' tail all over Hollywood, taking out one For Your Consideration ad in which every Academy member's name appears, in alphabetical order, alongside a picture of Wills with the truly awful quote, "Win, lose or draw, you're all my cousins and I love you all."

Bow-Wow shoulda quit while he was behind, but the next FYC ad put Chill's Oscar hopes on ice. The ad featured photos of everyone in the Alamo cast, surrounding good ole Chill, and pissed a lot of people off with this quote: "We of the Alamo cast are praying harder — than the real Texans prayed for their lives in the Alamo — for Chill Wills to win the Oscar as best supporting actor. Cousin Chill's acting was great. Your Alamo cousins." Talk about putting the "Wow" in Bow-Wow. Chill basically said, "Forget the Alamo. Remember Me!" Wayne took out an ad of his own, distancing himself as much as possible from Wills' thirst. And Spartacus' Peter Ustinov won that year.