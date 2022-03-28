The Best Original Song nominee was introduced by Venus and Serena Williams.

Beyoncé opens the Oscars with an ace performance of King Richard track 'Be Alive'

King Richard (2021 movie) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

What a time to "Be Alive!"

The 94th Academy Awards opened with an ace performance from Beyoncé, who sang her Oscar-nominated track from King Richard, a film about how Richard Williams raised two daughters to become tennis superstars.

Beyonce Credit: ABC

While the real Venus and Serena Williams introduced the performance from the Best Original Song contender, the young actresses who play them in the film, Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, were on hand to walk Beyoncé to the performance on their hometown court in Compton, California.

The music superstar had her entire dance crew and band decked out in tennis ball green as she sang the stirring track she wrote with Dixson for the Best Picture nominee starring Will Smith. The actor previously told EW "The marriage of a movie and a song is a kind of magic that's unmatched in entertainment," when talking about the track. He added, "I was so happy when Beyoncé called."

Towards the end, when the performers were in their final formation, viewers noticed that Beyoncé's Grammy-winning daughter Blue Ivy Carter was there for the show, too.

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's best films.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: