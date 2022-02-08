Beyoncé scores her first Oscar nomination with her King Richard original song

The music superstar is a Best Original Song contender for "Be Alive."

Supreme entertainer Beyoncé has a new title to add to the long list of her achievements: Oscar nominee.

While she hasn't been short on awards hardware, breaking the record for most wins by a singer in Grammy history last year, Tuesday morning marked the first time she has ever been nominated for an Academy Award.

Beyonce Beyoncé at the 2009 Oscars | Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The superstar is a contender for the Best Original Song category with "Be Alive," a track she wrote for Best Picture nominee King Richard.

The film's executive producer and star Will Smith, also a nominee this year for Best Actor, previously talked to EW about the powerful ballad inspired by its story of Richard Williams' journey towards molding his daughters Venus and Serena into tennis champions, saying "The marriage of a movie and a song is a kind of magic that's unmatched in entertainment." He adds, "I was so happy when Beyoncé called."

While this is her first Oscar nomination, Beyoncé has performed at the awards ceremony multiple times, including the 2007 show where she performed "Listen" from Dreamgirls, another Best Original Song nominee that was written for her character in that film.

The 94th Academy Awards will be broadcast on ABC on Sunday, March 27.

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's best films.