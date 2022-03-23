Queen Bey and Eilish will be joined by FINNEAS, Reba McEntire, and Sebastián Yatra as performers at the 94th Academy Awards.

Beyhive, rejoice! Beyoncé has been tapped as a performer at the 94th Academy Awards, alongside Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, Reba McEntire, and Sebastián Yatra.

The artists will perform their Oscar-nominated original songs at the ceremony on March 27: Beyoncé's "Be Alive" from Best Picture nominee King Richard; Eilish and FINNEAS' "No Time to Die" from the James Bond title of the same name, McEntire's "Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days; and Yatra's "Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto.

All four compositions were nominated in the Best Original Song category alongside Van Morrison's "Down to Joy" from Belfast. Morrison had also been invited to perform, but will not be able to attend due to his tour schedule. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes will co-host the ceremony, while the stacked lineup of presenters include Samuel L. Jackson, Jennifer Garner, Daniel Kaluuya, Youn Yuh-jung, Simu Liu, and more.

Rumors of a Beyoncé performance began buzzing earlier this week. Sources close to the production told Variety that the Grammy winner has been in deep talks for a satellite performance of the song, to be broadcast live from tennis courts in Compton, where King Richard legends Serena and Venus Williams practiced their drills under the dutiful eye of their father, Richard.

One possible scenario, according to the outlet, would feature Will Smith, nominated for his role as the Williams patriarch, appear onsite before heading to the ceremony in Hollywood. The biopic earned six nominations total at the show, including Best Original Screenplay and Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Aunjanue Ellis. Elsewhere, No Time to Die earned three nominations, while Encanto earned three, including Best Animated Feature Film. Belfast picked up seven noms, including Best Picture.

The 2022 Oscars airs Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on ABC.

