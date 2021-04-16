All Best Song nominees to perform at Oscars pre-show special

In a year full of abnormal award shows, the Oscars are breaking another tradition.

For the first time, Celeste, H.E.R., Leslie Odom Jr., Laura Pausini, Daniel Pemberton, Molly Sandén, and Diane Warren will perform the five nominated original songs in their entirety for an Oscars pre-show special, producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh announced today. One performance will be recorded in Húsavík, Iceland, and the other four will be performed at the Dolby Family Terrace of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

The five nominated songs are: "Fight For You" from Judas and the Black Messiah, "Hear My Voice" from The Trial of the Chicago 7, "Husavik" from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, "Io Sì (Seen)" from The Life Ahead, and "Speak Now" from One Night in Miami.

ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI Leslie Odom Jr. in 'One Night in Miami' | Credit: Patti Perret/Amazon Studios

Hosted by actors Ariana DeBose and Lil Rel Howery, the 90-minute special, dubbed Oscars: Into the Spotlight, will highlight the nominees' journey to Hollywood's biggest night, give fans around the world the ultimate insiders' sneak peek to the party and, for the first time, bring Oscar music to the festivities. The show will also feature a special appearance by DJ Tara. The special will air starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 25.

"We've come up with some serious pre-game and post-game action to enhance our main event," said Collins, Sher, and Soderbergh in a statement. "Our suggestion is just tune in for the whole shebang, otherwise you'll miss something really unexpected and fun."

The 93rd Academy Awards are also getting a post-show this year, which will be hosted by Colman Domingo (Zola) and Andrew Rannells (The Prom). Oscars: After Dark will feature interviews by film critic Elvis Mitchell, and will recap the evening's must-see moments and showcase the Oscar winners as they have their statuettes personalized.

Both specials are executive produced by Michael Antinoro and David Chamberlin, alongside producers Collins, Sher, and Soderbergh.

The Oscars are set to air live April 25 on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Learn everything else we know so far about this year's ceremony here.