CODA wins Best Picture at 2022 Oscars, becoming first streaming title to get top prize

The coda to CODA's historic run through awards season ended in golden harmony at the Academy Awards on Sunday.

More than a year since its Sundance debut, writer-director Sian Heder's stirring familial drama — about deaf parents (Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin) raising their hearing daughter (Emilia Jones) — capitalized on weeks of building buzz on the awards trail, taking the Oscars' Best Picture prize. In winning the award, CODA — which was backed by Apple TV+ — became the first streaming movie to win Best Picture in the Oscars' 94-year history.

"Thank you to the Academy for letting our CODA make history tonight," producer Philippe Rousselet said accepting the award.

Supporting actor Kotsur also made history at the Oscars earlier Sunday night, becoming the first deaf man to win an acting trophy for his performance. Matlin, who plays his wife in the project, previously became the first deaf woman to win an Oscar for her performance in the 1986 film Children of a Lesser God.

CODA's ultimately triumphed over one-time Best Picture category frontrunner The Power of the Dog, which rose to prominence last year on the festival circuit. Filmmaker Jane Campion did, however, win the Oscar for Best Director earlier at the event, for her work in helming Netflix's slow-burning, western-set psychological thriller starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Kirsten Dunst, and Jesse Plemons.

In addition to Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor, CODA also picked up the trophy for Heder's adapted screenplay. The film won the Academy's highest competitive prize over the aforementioned Dog as well as West Side Story, Nightmare Alley, Belfast, King Richard, Dune, Drive My Car, Don't Look Up, and Licorice Pizza.

"The entertainment industry doesn't necessarily make themselves available to everyone," Matlin recently told EW of navigating Hollywood as a deaf woman, later adding: "When I first read the [CODA] script, I was amazed the fact that there were three deaf characters carrying the film. There's never been a film like that, probably since Children of a Lesser God 35 years ago."

