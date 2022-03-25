Looking for the real Oscars race this year? It's not in Best Picture

….But it might be in Japan, and Norway, and Bhutan. Why this year's International crop deserves to beat them all.

"Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films," Korean director Bong Joon Ho exhorted the industry's most powerful players (via translator) at the 2020 Academy Awards, accepting a historic Best Picture statuette for Parasite. His was only the 11th non-English-language movie to be nominated for that prize — and the first win — in the Academy's 92-year history; if the gods of fate and tiny type are willing, this year could see another, for the gorgeous Japanese drama Drive My Car.

Though the chances of Ryusuke Hamaguchi's dreamlike three-hour meditation on grief and memory defeating the Dunes and Don't Look Ups of the world falls somewhere between slim and none, it's already helped alter the landscape in a year where the candidates for International Feature — the "Foreign" designation was deemed outdated and officially retired in 2019 — could easily best their main-category competitors.

Sundance Film Festival Preview Renate Reinsve in 'The Worst Person in the World' | Credit: Sundance Institute

Joachim Trier's arthouse hit The Worst Person in the World (which also grabbed a surprise Screenplay nod) just happens to be the most original romantic comedy in years; another Scandinavian export, the tender immigration tale Flee, is also up for both Animation and Documentary, and frankly deserves both. Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom, a gentle crowd-pleaser about a young schoolteacher and aspiring singer assigned to a remote village, marks the first-ever entry for Bhutan.

That's something Italy can hardly claim, with Paolo Sorrentino's colorful 1980s memory play The Hand of God; they're still the most awarded country in this category with 11 wins, including Sorrentino's own prize for 2013's The Great Beauty, and European entries, unsurprisingly, continue to dominate (France and Spain land second). But at a time where the limits imposed on language and culture feel more arbitrary than ever, what could be a sweeter 2022 corrective than cinema without borders, in any form?

EW's countdown to the 2022 Oscars has everything you're looking for, from our expert predictions and in-depth Awardist interviews with this year's nominees to nostalgia and our takes on the movies and actors we wish had gotten more Oscars love. You can check it all out at The Awardist.