The best and worst moments of the 2023 Oscars

Hmmm... Where in the world is Tom Cruise?

The man who saved movies could not save the date, apparently: While he appeared in person at other high-profile pre-season events, Monsieur Maverick didn't RSVP for the industry's biggest night. Just hours before the broadcast, a rep for the actor told the press that his absence was due to scheduling obligations for Mission Impossible 8. (But isn't he kinda like the boss of that?) Oh, well. At least with Harrison Ford's Best Picture presentation, we got to bask in the presence of another rugged American icon and famed aviation enthusiast. And it felt like poetry, or at least sweet Hollywood symmetry, to watch Indiana Jones give his old friend Short Round's film the final prize of the night.