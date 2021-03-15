Anthony Hopkins is the oldest Best Actor Oscar nominee ever

The Father type TV Show genre Drama

On a huge morning of Oscar nomination firsts, Anthony Hopkins has notched another landmark statistic for actors.

The 83-year-old Father performer is now the oldest Best Actor nominee in history, besting The Straight Story star Richard Farnsworth's previously held record of scoring a nod at age 79 in 2000. It is his sixth overall nod, coming nearly 30 years after he won the Academy Award for The Silence of the Lambs at the 1992 ceremony.

Legendary actor Henry Fonda remains the category's oldest winner, as he took the statuette for his work in On Golden Pond in 1982 at age 76. Overall, the late Christopher Plummer is both the oldest nominee and winner in acting history (he won Supporting Actor for Beginners at age 82 and received a nod for All the Money in the World at age 88).

Hopkins' The Father family also reaped praise from the Academy, as the Florian Zeller-directed film — about an aging man grappling with distorted reality amid a dementia diagnosis — was nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress (Olivia Colman).

The actor previously told EW that, despite the difficulty of the material, he made "sure it's going to be easy," and that he didn't "storm around and despair and all that.... It's not my cup of tea to be intense and forbidding on set."

Academy Award winners will be announced at ABC's Oscars telecast on Sunday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

