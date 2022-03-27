"This is an unfair question to ask in a high-pressure, high-stakes environment," the Tick, Tick... Boom! Oscar nominee said on the Academy Awards red carpet.

Imagining Andrew Garfield doing Snatch Game gives us a fantasy feeling sweeter than a libation flavored with citrus.

The Tick, Tick... Boom! Academy Award nominee revealed Sunday on the red carpet for the Academy Awards red carpet, if he were ever tasked with competing on the fan-favorite RuPaul's Drag Race celebrity impersonation challenge, he'd likely use his chops to bring a new version of Meryl Streep to life.

"I need something to come, I'm drawing a blank this is an unfair question to ask in a high-pressure, high-stakes environment," Garfield told E! red carpet host Laverne Cox, who asked the one-time RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 1 guest judge who he'd like to portray in the challenge if given the chance.

He eventually came around to the gospel of Streep, admitting: "Meryl? Why not, let's give it a try! She's hilarious."

The show's official Twitter account responded to Garfield's quote, adding that they'd "like to see" the actor's interpretation of Streep.

Perhaps Garfield would fare better than the Drag Race season 14 cast, whom RuPaul admitted "killed" the challenge with their collectively subpar performance on set earlier in March — save for DeJa Skye, whose take on Lil Jon caught on with the judges (and fans).

"I told all the girls what I was doing prior to that time, so I'd just practice [Lil Jon's] 'YEAHs', and hearing them just cackle, I was like, okay, I got 'em. You have to roll with things," DeJa previously told EW, adding that she struggled with a pair of faulty grillz. "I had never practiced with the grillz, and I noticed they were slightly slipping off. [I thought], let me make it a moment and incorporate grillz in the answer. After that, oh my God, so bad, do not do this, but I nail-glued them to my teeth so they wouldn't come out."

Andrew Garfield, Meryl Streep, RuPaul Andrew Garfield says he'd do Meryl Streep for the 'Drag Race' 'Snatch Game' challenge. | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic (2); VH1

See the full list of 2022 Oscars winners here, updating live throughout the ceremony.

