The actress' nomination was criticized by some as an example of misogynoir after Viola Davis and Danielle Deadwyler were snubbed by The Academy.

Andrea Riseborough scored a major Oscar nomination for her role in the little-seen drama To Leslie, but, in addition to celebrating the career achievement, she's now addressing inadvertently courted controversy over the esteemed recognition.

Following news that The Academy had launched an investigation into campaign tactics surrounding the honor, select critics also cited the 41-year-old English star's inclusion among the Oscars' five Best Actress category slots as an example of misogynoir in the wake of high-profile snubs for statistically stronger potential nominees like Viola Davis (The Woman King) and Danielle Deadwyler (Till).

Andrea Riseborough in 'To Leslie' Andrea Riseborough in 'To Leslie' | Credit: Everett Collection

Riseborough told The Hollywood Reporter that she's still "coming to terms with what the nomination means" for herself "and for others." Her remarks come one week after Woman King helmer Gina Prince-Bythewood spoke out against The Academy's votership for shutting out Black women.

"It not only makes sense that this conversation would be sparked, but it is necessary," Riseborough told THR. "The film industry is abhorrently unequal in terms of opportunity. I'm mindful not to speak for the experience of other people because they are better placed to speak, and I want to listen."

She elaborated that she was "grateful for the conversation because it must be had," and that it has "deeply impacted" her, though she didn't reference the other performers by name.

THE WOMAN KING Viola Davis in 'The Woman King' | Credit: Ilze Kitshoff/TriStar Pictures

Everything Everywhere All at Once star Michelle Yeoh, who also scored a Best Actress nod for her performance, supported her fellow nominees in a recent interview with the BBC.

"I love Viola and Danielle Deadwyler, too," said Yeoh, who became the first Malaysian woman to receive a Best Actress nomination in the Academy's 95-year history. "I wish we were all just getting the Oscars. It's tough to be pitched against each other. It took me like 40 years to get even a nomination."

She continued, "Every single one actor, actress, filmmaker poured their heart and soul into the movies, the stories they want to tell. I don't think we started the journey thinking this is what we're aiming for. The stories we want to tell are much more important than that."

To Leslie actor Marc Maron also came to Riseborough's defense amid the Academy's investigation, which did not result in the revocation of her nomination, but did find "social media and outreach campaigning tactics that caused concern" for the organization, which CEO Bill Kramer said were being "addressed with the responsible parties" directly.

"A few highly paid consultants for big-money campaigns for big studios got blindsided and then started a bunch of s---," Maron speculated to THR. "Andrea, she's in it for the work, dude. I mean, if that's not clear from this woman's career — that she's the real deal and she does it for the work — then you're not looking at her correctly. But now that she's targeted and at the center of this fake controversy, I hope it works in her favor."

The 95th Academy Awards will air Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC, with Jimmy Kimmel returning as host.

