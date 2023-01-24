The Marilyn Monroe movie has been highlighted as both one of the worst and best movies of the year by two opposite awards bodies.

The Razzies aren't always right. One day after the Golden Raspberry Awards announced nominations for the "worst" Hollywood offerings in 2022, the Academy Awards revealed their picks for the best highlights of film on Tuesday morning. And even though Blonde was the Razzies' most-nominated film this year, Ana de Armas subsequently showed them up by getting a Best Actress Oscar nod for her lead performance as Marilyn Monroe.

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde' Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde' | Credit: Netflix

Thankfully, the Razzies did not go so far as to nominate de Armas for Worst Actress — probably because she had quite a bit of Oscars momentum going into Tuesday after earning a pick from the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Instead, they nominated Blonde in eight other categories: Worst Picture, Worst Remake/Rip-off/Sequel, Worst Director, Worst Screenplay, and two different nods for both Worst Supporting Actor (for Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams) and Worst Screen Couple (for "Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene" and "Andrew Dominik and His Issues With Women").

Since de Armas was technically part of one of those Worst Screen Couple picks, you could say she joins the short list of actors who have earned Oscar and Razzie nominations for the same performance. James Coco (Only When I Laugh), Amy Irving (Yentl), and Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy) are her predecessors in that distinction. Blonde writer/director Andrew Dominik did not earn any Oscar nominations for his adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates' novel to offset his Razzie nods.

De Armas faces tough competition in Best Actress, squaring off against Cate Blanchett's powerhouse performance in Tar and Michelle Yeoh's long-awaited recognition for Everything Everywhere All at Once. But even the nomination is enough to push back against the Razzies.

