Producers Tom Berkeley and Ross White led a massive "Happy Birthday" singalong for the actor while accepting the award for Best Live-Action Short.

For those watching the 2023 Oscars, you might've found yourself wondering: "Wait, who is James and why did everyone at the ceremony just sing 'Happy Birthday' to him?"

During Sunday night's 95th Academy Awards telecast, An Irish Goodbye won Best Live-Action Short, and the film's producers, Tom Berkeley and Ross White, led a massive birthday singalong during their acceptance speech for their star, James Martin, who was celebrating turning 31.

"This award is actually the second most important thing about today, because it's this man's birthday," Berkeley said while hugging Martin onstage. "He's out here in Hollywood, wearing a leopard-print suit jacket. We'd love to use the rest of our time up here to sing to James."

Ross White, James Martin, Tom Berkeley, and Seamus O'Hara at the 2023 Oscars Ross White, James Martin, Tom Berkeley, and Seamus O'Hara at the 2023 Oscars | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

As Berkeley and White started singing "Happy Birthday," the audience joined in. The producers stepped back from the microphone to give Martin his moment, and White even handed his statue to Martin to hold. Fellow Irish actor Colin Farrell, who was sitting in the front row, gave Martin a big thumbs-up during the serenade.

An Irish Goodbye, which previously won the BAFTA for Best British Short Film, tells the story of two estranged brothers who reunite after their mother's death to complete her bucket list. Like his character in the film, Lorcan, Martin lives with Down syndrome. His other acting credits include Ups and Downs on BBC One and Marcella on ITV.

