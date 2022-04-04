Amy Schumer reveals the Alec Baldwin Rust joke she 'wasn't allowed' to use for Oscars

Amy Schumer still has the Oscars on her mind.

In her first public appearance since cohosting the 94th Academy Awards a week ago, Schumer again addressed the now-infamous slap Will Smith delivered to Chris Rock's face during her stand-up show at the Mirage Theater in Las Vegas over the weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I was kind of feeling myself… and then all of a sudden, Ali was making his way up," Schumer joked, referencing Smith's role as boxer Muhammad Ali in the 2001 historical drama film, Ali. "And it was just a f---ing bummer."

After calling the incident "really sad," and adding that she thinks "it says so much about toxic masculinity," Schumer added, "I think the best way to comfort ourselves would be for me to say the Oscar jokes that I wasn't allowed to say on TV."

The cut jokes included a jab at Joe Rogan and a barb about the sexual misconduct allegations against James Franco. She also made a feeble crack about the fatal tragedy on the set of Alec Baldwin's Western, Rust: "Don't Look Up is the name of a movie, more like don't look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin's shotgun," she said. "I wasn't allowed to say any of that, but you can just come up and [slap] someone."

Will Smith Will Smith wins Best Actor for 'King Richard' at the 2022 Oscars | Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty

During rehearsals for Rust in October, a prop gun wielded by Baldwin discharged a live round that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. Baldwin had been told the gun was "cold," or unloaded. In an interview with ABC News in December, the actor insisted he didn't pull the trigger.

Hutchins' family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin and other crew members in February, alleging that Baldwin and "others responsible for the safety on set" led to Hutchins' "senseless and tragic death." Hutchins' husband, Matthew, filed the complaint on behalf of himself and their 9-year-old son, Andros, suing for negligent, intentional, willful, or reckless misconduct resulting in wrongful death and seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

An attorney for Baldwin and other film producers said in a statement to EW at the time that "any claim that Alec was reckless is entirely false." Dyer added, "Everyone's hearts and thoughts remain with Halyna's family as they continue to process this unspeakable tragedy. We continue to cooperate with the authorities to determine how live ammunition arrived on the Rust set in the first place."

Schumer, who cohosted the Oscars with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, previously spoke about the Oscars slap two days after the ceremony, writing on Instagram that she was "still triggered and traumatized" by the incident. "I'm still in shock and stunned and sad," she added. "I'm proud of myself and my co-hosts. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed."

About a week after the Oscars telecast, Smith announced his resignation from the Academy. It came after the organization launched an investigation into the slap to explore further action and consequences, including suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Academy's bylaws and standards of conduct.

"The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home," Smith said in a statement provided to EW. "I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film."