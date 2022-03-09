Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes set the hosting bar high in first Oscars promo

For the first time in three years, the Oscars have a host — actually, a trio of them — and that means it's time to put them to work in promos.

ABC just dropped the first TV spot for the 94th Academy Awards, featuring the triple-threat lineup of Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes.

The three women sit in a Nancy Meyers-worthy kitchen, sporting chic, cozy ensembles and sipping wine as they discuss their plans for emceeing this year. They set a goal of "doing better than last year's host" — only to eventually realize there wasn't one. Nor was there the year before, or the year before that. But good news, that means they're already winning!

Oscars host promo Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes in a promo for the 94th Oscars | Credit: ABC

Set to air March 27, the 2022 Oscars haven't been without controversy: This year the Academy is changing up the show by announcing the winners in eight categories prior to the live broadcast and editing in their acceptance speeches later — a time-saving measure that's been criticized by high-profile voices and rank-and-file Academy members.

Schumer, Hall, and Sykes represent the ceremony's first hosts since ABC late-night star Jimmy Kimmel went back-to-back in 2017 and 2018. Returning to a hosted format and trimming the show's running time would seem to be responses to a years-long decline in ratings (a trend seen with other awards shows as well).

There should be plenty for the hosts to talk about, whether it's major contenders like The Power of the Dog, CODA, and Belfast; the new social-media-powered #FanFavorite vote; or just the fact that a semi-normal awards season has happened after the virtual and socially distanced ceremonies of 2021.

Watch the new promo above, and check out the full list of this year's nominees here.