Amy Schumer says she's 'still triggered and traumatized' by Oscars slap

Oscars co-host Amy Schumer is sharing her feelings about Will Smith's physical attack on Chris Rock at Sunday night's Academy Awards ceremony. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Schumer wrote that she's "still triggered and traumatized" by the incident and is "waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed." The comedian also said she believed her fellow stand-up comic Chris Rock handled the situation "like a pro."

Schumer hosted the Oscars alongside Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. When Rock came out on stage to present Best Documentary Feature, the comic went off script and made a joke about about Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith and her shaved head. (The actress has alopecia, a medical condition that causes hair loss.) Though he initially laughed at the joke, Smith subsequently walked up on stage and slapped Rock. He returned to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your f---ing mouth."

Less than an hour after the altercation, Smith won Best Actor for his performance as Richard Williams, the father of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams, in King Richard. During his acceptance speech, Smith apologized to the Academy and attempted to explain his actions, saying, "Love will make you do crazy things," but he did not mention Rock by name.

On Monday, Smith issued an apology to Rock on his Instagram account. "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris," Smith wrote. "I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

The Academy has launched an investigation into the matter to "explore further action and consequences," according to a statement from the organization.

Rock has remained mum on the matter, but the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed he will not be pressing charges.

"I think we can all agree that the best way to unpack what happened is to stream my series Life & Beth and and see me on tour this fall," Schumer wrote on Instagram. "But for real. Still triggered and traumatized. I love my friend Chris Rock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend Questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing. So much pain in Will Smith anyway I'm still in shock and stunned and sad. Im proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed."