Amy Schumer jokes that her lawyer told her she 'can't say half' of what she wants to as Oscars host

Amy Schumer has consulted two powerhouse sources before taking the biggest stage in Hollywood: Whoopi Goldberg and her lawyer.

Appearing on Wednesday's episode of The View, Schumer joked that she enlisted legal counsel before she hosts the March 27 Oscars alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.

"Coming out of this pandemic, I really feel like performing. I'm really excited to do this, and I'm also like, you know, a mean-spirited comedian," she said. "I consulted my lawyer, and he said, 'You can't say half of those things,' so the ones that I can say, I'm going to!"

Amy Schumer on The View

She also asked View moderator Goldberg, whom has hosted the Academy Awards in the past, for advice on helming the show.

"Go have a good time. Don't read anything, stay away from all the internet, don't read it two days before, and don't read it two days after," the Oscar-winning actress told Schumer. "Everybody thinks it's the easiest job in the world, and it's not. If you have a good time, they'll have a good time."

The trio's upcoming gig marks the first time the Oscars has had a host in three years. Last week, they appeared in a promotional spot for the ABC telecast, in which they joke about "doing better than last year's host" — until they realize there wasn't one.

