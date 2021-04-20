Everyone who has won a posthumous Oscar

Lyricist and playwright Howard Ashman is often credited for helping to spark the Disney animation Renaissance of the early 1990s. Working with composer Alan Menken, the two wrote unforgettable songs for films like The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast, but Ashman also took a direct role in the storytelling. Ashman died from complications from HIV/AIDS shortly after completing work on Beauty and the Beast (the film is dedicated to him). His partner Bill Lauch accepted the Oscar alongside Alan Menken for the film’s title song. Ashman had won for Best Song previously alongside Menken for The Little Mermaid’s “Under the Sea.” He holds the record for most posthumous Oscar nominations, earning three Best Song nominations for Beauty and the Beast and a final nomination the next year for Aladdin.