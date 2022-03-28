Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Francis Ford Coppola reunite for 50th anniversary of The Godfather at the Oscars
The 94th Academy Awards supplied a lot of reunions, but the biggest of the night had to be Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Francis Ford Coppola coming together to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Godfather.
The three legends strode out to a well-deserved standing ovation. Coppola, who won four Oscars combined for the first two installments of the iconic series, addressed the crowd.
"I feel moments like this should be sincere and brief and I'm so grateful to my two wonderful friends who have come here to help me celebrate with you this project that we began 50 years ago with really the most extraordinary collaborators, many of them legends," Coppola said flanked by Pacino and De Niro. "And so many of them, I can't take the time to list them all, but you know them all well. So I can only thank two, from the bottom of my heart."
Coppola went on to thank Mario Puzo, the author of the original Godfather novel and co-writer of the 1972 screenplay, and then the director expressed his gratitude to someone he's "never thanked but the time is due that I do, because it was his participation and his decisions at the end that made it possible: Robert Evans," the film's producer.
Coppola ended his short statement with "viva Ukraine," a sentiment Pacino and De Niro echoed.
