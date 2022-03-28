Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Francis Ford Coppola reunite for 50th anniversary of The Godfather at the Oscars

"I feel moments like this should be sincere and brief and I'm so grateful to my two wonderful friends who have come here to help me celebrate with you this project that we began 50 years ago with really the most extraordinary collaborators, many of them legends," Coppola said flanked by Pacino and De Niro. "And so many of them, I can't take the time to list them all, but you know them all well. So I can only thank two, from the bottom of my heart."