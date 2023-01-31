The independent drama's awards campaign didn't "rise to the level that the film's nomination should be rescinded," the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences said.

Andrea Riseborough will get to stay in the Oscar race.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday that the controversial awards campaign that led to the To Leslie star's nomination for Best Actress does not merit disqualifying Riseborough from the competition, though the grassroots effort involved some troubling behaviors.

"Based on concerns that surfaced last week around the To Leslie awards campaign, the Academy began a review into the film's campaigning tactics," Academy CEO Bill Kramer said in a statement. "The Academy has determined the activity in question does not rise to the level that the film's nomination should be rescinded. However, we did discover social media and outreach campaigning tactics that caused concern. These tactics are being addressed with the responsible parties directly."

Andrea Riseborough in 'To Leslie' Andrea Riseborough in 'To Leslie' | Credit: Everett Collection

The Academy will further revise and clarify its campaign regulations after this year's Oscars ceremony, strengthening rules around digital interaction.

"The purpose of the Academy's campaign regulations is to ensure a fair and ethical awards process — these are core values of the Academy," Kramer said. "Given this review, it is apparent that components of the regulations must be clarified to help create a better framework for respectful, inclusive, and unbiased campaigning. These changes will be made after this awards cycle and will be shared with our membership. The Academy strives to create an environment where votes are based solely on the artistic and technical merits of the eligible films and achievements."

Riseborough's nomination came as a shock to many, given that To Leslie was a little-seen independent drama that premiered at SXSW in March 2022. Though vocal support from mega-talent like Gwyneth Paltrow, Edward Norton, and others had pushed Riseborough into the conversation, she was considered a dark horse against assumed locks Danielle Deadwyler (Till) and Viola Davis (The Woman King), both of whom were ultimately shut out of the Best Actress category.

After the Academy announced its review of the To Leslie campaign last week, many came to Riseborough's defense, including To Leslie costar Marc Maron and fellow actress Christina Ricci.

If the Academy had found cause to rescind the nomination, it would not have been the first time. In 2014, composer Bruce Broughton had his nomination for Best Original Song disqualified after the Academy determined that he'd conducted an "improper lobbying" campaign.