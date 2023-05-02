The Academy is cracking down on violation punishments in rule changes for screenings, campaigns, and social media after Andrea Riseborough and Michelle Yeoh controversies.

The Academy is already heating up the 2024 Oscars trail by cracking down on new rules and regulations.

Among a wide range of alterations, the Academy narrowed guidelines on in-person screenings, including that "at no time may more than two hosts be listed on an invitation," with a limit of "a maximum of four hosted screenings of a single motion picture" permitted prior to nominations, while hosted screenings are not permitted after the nominations announcement.

Individual behavior was also highlighted in the Academy's announcement, including a note that voters "may encourage others to view motion pictures" and "may praise motion pictures and achievements," but they "may not attempt to encourage other members to vote for or not vote for any motion picture or achievement."

In public statements — including in press interviews and specifically on social media — the Academy will not permit members to "state voting decisions, preferences, or strategies," "encourage or discourage members to vote for any motion picture, performance, or achievement," and/or "reference a motion picture meeting, not meeting, or exceeding Oscars eligibility requirements, such as Inclusion Standards or theatrical distribution thresholds."

The Academy stressed that it would take "corrective actions or enact penalties" for violators of the rules in order to maintain the "reputation and integrity of the awards process." Potential punishments include "suspending or revoking mailing house and communications privileges, revoking privileges to attend Academy events, disqualifying a motion picture, performance, or achievement for awards consideration, rescinding an Oscar nomination, revoking voting privileges, suspending Academy membership," and possible expulsion from the Academy.

Yeoh, who went on to win Best Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, reportedly deleted an Instagram post referencing the fact that fellow nominee Cate Blanchett already had two Oscars upon receiving another nod for Tár.

Riseborough first spoke about the controversy in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, admitting that she was still "coming to terms with what the nomination means" for herself "and for others" at the time, as critics also pointed to the fact that her performance snuck into a category seemingly at the expense of Black women who'd racked up significant nominations on the precursor trail, including Viola Davis (The Woman King) and Danielle Deadwyler (Till).

"It not only makes sense that this conversation would be sparked, but it is necessary," Riseborough told THR. "The film industry is abhorrently unequal in terms of opportunity. I'm mindful not to speak for the experience of other people because they are better placed to speak, and I want to listen."

ABC will broadcast the 2024 Oscars on March 10.

