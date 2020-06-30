Academy invites 819 new members and hits diversity goals

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has officially exceeded its post-#OscarsSoWhite goals to diversify its membership, the organization announced Tuesday.

The Academy extended invitations to 819 film industry professionals, of which 45% are women, 36% are from underrepresented ethnic and racial communities, and 49% are international, from 68 countries.

Following public outcry over a lack of Oscar nominees of color in 2015 and 2016, the Academy set specific inclusion goals as part of its A2020 initiative to double the number of women and people of color by 2020. Both goals have now been achieved, according to the Academy.

"The Academy is delighted to welcome these distinguished fellow travelers in the motion picture arts and sciences," Academy president David Rubin said in a statement. "We have always embraced extraordinary talent that reflects the rich variety of our global film community, and never more so than now."

Earlier this month, AMPAS announced its Academy Aperture 2025 initiative, which is aimed at furthering efforts to advance inclusion internally as well as in the entertainment industry at large, by making changes to its Oscars telecast, group governance, and workplace culture.

The full list of new invitees can be viewed on the Academy's website.