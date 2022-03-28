Academy 'seriously discussed' removing Will Smith from Oscars after slap, source says

"There were varied opinions on what the producers wanted to do," a person familiar with the situation tells EW.

The behind-the-scenes moments that followed Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards telecast were just as hectic as the chaos unfolding on stage.

"Having [Smith] leave was seriously discussed," a source familiar with the situation tells EW. The industry figure adds that the situation was difficult for all parties involved — including people with "varying opinions" from the Academy, ABC, and reps for Rock and Smith — as split-second decisions needed to be made on how to proceed with the live show. "You're also trying to make sure Chris Rock is okay. So basically, to make a very huge decision like that, which either way would've had consequences within the show, in a 10-minute span and get everybody together and have that discussion logistically was a nightmare and borderline impossible."

The source adds that there were discussions with both sides representing the parties at the center of the scuffle, which occurred when Smith struck Rock — who was on stage to present the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature — after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. (The actress, who is married to Smith, has been open in the past about her struggle with alopecia.)

Will Smith hits Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars

"I think everybody sort of had ideas or opinions on what happened… Everyone had to take a couple minutes to actually figure out what just happened, then, what's the best and quickest course of action?" the source recalls. "Then once you get to that step, that's when, as you know, 'What should we do?' turns into seven different things, and you add the seven different things with four or five different stakeholders, it's a lot to navigate in a 10-minute window."

Earlier Monday, the Academy announced that it had launched an investigation into the matter, weighing potential disciplinary action in relation to the standards of conduct members are expected to uphold, which explicitly prohibit "physical contact that is uninvited and, in the situation, inappropriate and unwelcome." Possible ramifications include expulsion, public or private reprimanding, and revocation of Academy Awards won by an offender. (Smith won Best Actor for his role in King Richard later in the evening.)

The LAPD confirmed Monday that Rock declined to press charges against Smith. Representatives for Smith and Rock did not respond to EW's request for comment on the slap during Sunday's Oscars telecast, and Smith's team did not immediately respond to a follow-up request for comment regarding the Academy's most recent statement.

Will Smith yells at Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars

Show producer Will Packer tweeted overnight that he had promised the Oscars ceremony "wouldn't be boring," though he eventually commented in a more straightforward manner.

"Black people have a defiant spirit of laughter when it comes to dealing with pain because there has been so much of it," he tweeted. "I don't feel the need to elucidate that for you. But I also don't mind being transparent and say that this was a very painful moment for me. On many levels."

Smith's eruption, as well as his comments during his Best Actor acceptance speech, drew ire on social media, though Tiffany Haddish and Janet Hubert defended his actions after the ceremony.

