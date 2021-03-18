All the locations the Oscars have called home

The Ambassador Hotel, demolished in 2005 and replaced by a school, was once a Hollywood hotspot and home to famed nightclub Cocoanut Grove where performers like Frank Sinatra and Judy Garland entertained. In 1930, the second ceremony was held within the Cocoanut Grove nightclub, and it was the first ceremony to be broadcast in a one-hour live special on a Los Angeles radio station. From 1930 to 1943, six Academy Awards banquets were held here, alternating with the Biltmore Hotel as a location. It was here that trailblazing screenwriter Frances Marion became the first writer to win two Academy Awards, and the Oscars had their first tie — between Wallace Beery and Fredric March for Best Actor — in 1932. The Ambassador was also where Gone With the Wind set records at the 1940 ceremony, which also saw the milestone of Hattie McDaniel's Oscar win. The 1940 ceremony also prompted the Academy to transition to secret sealed envelopes after the L.A. Times published the names of the winners before the event.