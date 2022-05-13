2023 Oscars move up 2 weeks as Academy announces key awards dates

The Academy sticks to March for the 95th Academy Awards. See when the nominations and winners will be announced.

The Academy is sticking with March as prime Oscars real estate, as the group announced Friday its key awards dates for the 2022-2023 season.

As it has for decades, ABC will again broadcast the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12 — roughly two weeks earlier than the March 27 date of the 94th ceremony earlier this year, but still a few weeks later than the traditional late-February window in which the Academy typically hands out its awards.

Nominations for the 2023 Oscars will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, with the voting window lasting just five days between Jan. 12-17.

Oscar Winners 2022 Oscars winners include Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur, and Jessica Chastain. | Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

The 2023 Academy Awards will again take place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Dates for the upcoming season were unveiled in the wake of an internal survey that went out to Academy members earlier this week, in which AMPAS' president, David Rubin, pressed members to provide feedback in order to "add their voice, engage with the Academy, and support its mission."

Questions posed in the survey, which was obtained by EW, asked for reactions to the recently implemented #OscarsFanFavorite audience-voted award for popular films and movie moments, as well as the Academy's controversial decision to pre-tape the presentation of eight technical categories and re-edit them into March's live broadcast.

The 94th Academy Awards also made headlines for the infamous moment Will Smith approached Chris Rock on stage and slapped him in the face after the comedian made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, while presenting the award for Best Documentary. Smith was later banned from attending Academy events — including the Oscars — for the next 10 years, after he resigned from the organization.

Other awards bodies like the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the Critics Choice Awards have yet to reveal their 2022-2023 dates.

See all of the key dates for the 2023 Oscars below, and head over to EW's awards season calendar for more dates — including those for the Emmys, MTV VMAs, and other ceremonies.

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 — General entry categories submission deadline

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 — Governors Awards

Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 — Preliminary voting begins

Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 — Preliminary voting ends

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 — Oscars shortlists announcement

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 — Eligibility period for films ends

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 — Nominations voting begins

Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 — Nominations voting ends

Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 — Nominations announced

Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 — Oscar nominees luncheon

Thursday, March 2, 2023 — Final voting begins

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 — Final voting ends

Sunday, March 12, 2023 — 95th Oscars telecast

