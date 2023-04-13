5 early 2024 Oscars contenders to watch, from Leonardo DiCaprio to Margot Robbie's Barbie
Only one month out from Everything Everywhere All at Once's historic Best Picture victory and a crop of new contenders have already entered the awards multiverse to kick off another hunt for Oscars gold. Here are five (super early) 2024 Oscars contenders to watch as the new season takes shape.
2024 Oscars contender to watch for Best Picture: Killers of the Flower Moon
Some legends never miss, and that's the case when it comes to Martin Scorsese, who, over the last 20 years, has only directed one movie (Shutter Island) that hasn't received at least one Oscar nod. With the filmmaker's modern muse, Leonardo DiCaprio, and reigning Best Actor winner Brendan Fraser at the center of his new western-tinged thriller, expect signature Scorsese as the Hollywood vet continues pushing boundaries to new frontiers with this Apple streaming venture.
2024 Oscars contender to watch for Best Director: Barbie
Four years after her last movie, Greta Gerwig looks to continue her Oscars hot streak after directing two consecutive Best Picture nominees in Lady Bird and Little Women. Though Barbie is based on the beloved line of children's dolls, there's zero chance that Gerwig's take is a lifeless, generic commercial mannequin out of the box. With an ensemble cast (Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Nicola Coughlan, Michael Cera, Will Ferrell) and dazzling technical elements on display in the film's first trailer, Barbie is shaping up to be one of the first across-the-board contenders of the summer season.
2024 Oscars contender to watch for Best Actor: Maestro
Bradley Cooper is music to the Academy's ears, with nine nominations across a wealth of categories, from Best Picture (as a producer) to the leading man in A Star Is Born and Silver Linings Playbook. Their affection for him has yet to crescendo into a victory, though that could change as he transforms body and soul to portray the late composer Leonard Bernstein in Maestro, a tale about his marriage to Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan), which many believed to be a cover-up for his sexuality. All other elements aside, it's an industry-tackles-industry project anchored by a straight actor portraying a queer man — otherwise known as pure Oscars gold.
2024 Oscars contender to watch for Best Actress: The Color Purple
Steven Spielberg's 1985 adaptation of Alice Walker's The Color Purple holds a distinct record as the most-nominated — yet undecorated — film in Oscars history, with 11 nods that didn't translate to a single victory. The film's upcoming revival, however, stands to course-correct more than just that project's awards narrative, as Spielberg (who returns to produce alongside OG star Oprah Winfrey) received criticism for helming a story about a predominantly Black cast of characters. Now, with Blitz Bazawule (and a wealth of recording industry talent including lead actress Fantasia Barrino and supporting performers H.E.R., Halle Bailey, and Ciara) driving the story, the revival could bring Purple to new heights on screen and the awards trail.
2024 Oscars contender to watch in technical categories: Oppenheimer
At this early stage, always assume that the most traditional Oscar fare is already on voters' radars — and it doesn't get much safer than a new Christopher Nolan spectacle, Oppenheimer, based on real-life historical events behind the man credited with creating the atomic bomb.
Other 2024 Oscars contenders to watch:
- Asteroid City
- The Book of Clarence
- Caste
- Dune: Part Two
- Elemental
- Nyad
- Past Lives
- The Piano Lesson
- Priscilla
- Rustin
