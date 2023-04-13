Killers of the Flower Moon, The Color Purple musical, and Bradley Cooper's Maestro transformation are all hot contenders to watch as the 2024 Oscars race takes shape.

Only one month out from Everything Everywhere All at Once's historic Best Picture victory and a crop of new contenders have already entered the awards multiverse to kick off another hunt for Oscars gold. Here are five (super early) 2024 Oscars contenders to watch as the new season takes shape.

2024 Oscars contender to watch for Best Picture: Killers of the Flower Moon

Some legends never miss, and that's the case when it comes to Martin Scorsese, who, over the last 20 years, has only directed one movie (Shutter Island) that hasn't received at least one Oscar nod. With the filmmaker's modern muse, Leonardo DiCaprio, and reigning Best Actor winner Brendan Fraser at the center of his new western-tinged thriller, expect signature Scorsese as the Hollywood vet continues pushing boundaries to new frontiers with this Apple streaming venture.

Killers of the Flower Moon Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Killers of the Flower Moon' | Credit: Melinda Sue Gordon/Apple TV +

2024 Oscars contender to watch for Best Director: Barbie

Margot Robbie in 'Barbie' Margot Robbie in 'Barbie' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

2024 Oscars contender to watch for Best Actor: Maestro

Bradley Cooper is music to the Academy's ears, with nine nominations across a wealth of categories, from Best Picture (as a producer) to the leading man in A Star Is Born and Silver Linings Playbook. Their affection for him has yet to crescendo into a victory, though that could change as he transforms body and soul to portray the late composer Leonard Bernstein in Maestro, a tale about his marriage to Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan), which many believed to be a cover-up for his sexuality. All other elements aside, it's an industry-tackles-industry project anchored by a straight actor portraying a queer man — otherwise known as pure Oscars gold.

Maestro Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper on the set of 'Maestro' | Credit: Netflix

2024 Oscars contender to watch for Best Actress: The Color Purple

Steven Spielberg's 1985 adaptation of Alice Walker's The Color Purple holds a distinct record as the most-nominated — yet undecorated — film in Oscars history, with 11 nods that didn't translate to a single victory. The film's upcoming revival, however, stands to course-correct more than just that project's awards narrative, as Spielberg (who returns to produce alongside OG star Oprah Winfrey) received criticism for helming a story about a predominantly Black cast of characters. Now, with Blitz Bazawule (and a wealth of recording industry talent including lead actress Fantasia Barrino and supporting performers H.E.R., Halle Bailey, and Ciara) driving the story, the revival could bring Purple to new heights on screen and the awards trail.

Taraji P. Henson attends Dinner with Taraji P. Henson hosted by the BET Awards at Citizen News Hollywood on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images); Danielle Brooks attends 'Black Women On Broadway' at Empire Hotel Rooftop on June 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for CRM Mgmt); Halle Bailey attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images); Fantasia Barrino and Clive Davis attend "Whitney Houston: I Want To Dance With Somebody" World Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on December 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Taraji P. Henson; Danielle Brooks; Halle Bailey; Fantasia Barrino | Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty; Bennett Raglin/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty; Jamie McCarthy/Getty

2024 Oscars contender to watch in technical categories: Oppenheimer

At this early stage, always assume that the most traditional Oscar fare is already on voters' radars — and it doesn't get much safer than a new Christopher Nolan spectacle, Oppenheimer, based on real-life historical events behind the man credited with creating the atomic bomb.

Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy Cillian Murphy in 'Oppenheimer' | Credit: Universal Pictures

Other 2024 Oscars contenders to watch:

