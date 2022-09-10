Academy promises 'great legacy surprises' in 2023 Oscars preview
The Academy is going for the gold with its 95th ceremony.
Viewers tuning in to the 2023 Oscars telecast are in for a nostalgic treat, per the group's leadership, who previewed the upcoming awards ceremony Saturday morning during a panel discussion at the Toronto International Film Festival.
"We are hard at work on the show — we started very early this year," said Academy CEO Bill Kramer, who fronted the panel alongside the organization's newly elected president, Janet Yang. "All I will say is that we're moving forward. It's going to be a return to a show that's about a love of cinema, international cinema, diverse artists. And it's our 95th Oscars, so there are going to be some great legacy surprises."
If the 2022 Oscars are any indication as to what qualifies as a legacy surprise, audiences are in for a treat. The Academy trotted out several cast reunions at March's event, including Pulp Fiction stars Uma Thurman, John Travolta, and Samuel L. Jackson; Juno's Elliot Page, Jennifer Garner, and J.K. Simmons; and Rosie Perez, Woody Harrelson, and Wesley Snipes from White Men Can't Jump.
The 94th Oscars ceremony made headlines after Best Actor winner Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock live on stage after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. He was subsequently banned from attending any Academy-affiliated events for the next 10 years. Kramer and Yang did not address the incident at Saturday's event.
Elsewhere at TIFF 2022, likely Oscars contenders aim to make headway in the awards race, including Viola Davis' The Woman King, Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans, and Brendan Fraser's highly anticipated drama The Whale.
Keep up with our ongoing coverage of all the developments in the Oscars race with EW's Academy Awards heat index.
