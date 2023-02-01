From Brendan Fraser and Angela Bassett to a potential upset in Best Actress, see who EW thinks will win at the 2023 Oscars.

And just like that, in the time it takes to snap a moist hotdog finger, awards season is nearly over — and our 2023 Oscars predictions for winners in key categories are here.

Ahead of ABC's 95th Academy Awards telecast on Sunday, March 12, check out EW's 2023 Oscars predictions for winners in the big six brackets (below), tracking who's a legitimate Oscars contender and which of the nominees have fallen behind in the race for gold.

Best Picture predictions

It's difficult to find a blueprint for the rise of Everything Everywhere All at Once, a movie that had to be as loud and vibrant as the narrative at its core to be taken seriously on the awards trail. Its stellar box office performance (an original script at a specialty distributor making $106 million globally is no small feat in 2023) and critical merits alone weren't enough to get it on the radar of pundits early on, but it has since blossomed into the front-running contender it's deserved to be all along.

Enthusiastic, cross-branch support from The Academy resulted in 11 nominations, including some in unexpected categories (Best Original Song, for instance), signaling wide-reaching appeal. Other films endured nearly as long, but blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick don't have the same heat in key branches (that film doesn't have any acting nominations or a directing nod, while Everything has four — for each member of its principal cast — as well as its filmmakers). You don't ride nearly a year's worth of good favor to nearly a dozen nominations unless you're solidly occupying a No. 1 or No. 2 slot on Academy voters' ranked preferential ballots, and that's not a factor that will change between now and Oscars night. The film's nearest competitors — The Fabelmans, The Banshees of Inisherin, and TÁR — also haven't translated precursor nominations into hardware quite like Everything has. It's an exciting, bold film that signals not only excellence in what's already been made, but great things to come thanks to the doors it has opened for the future of original stories in Hollywood.

Everything Everywhere All at Once Directors Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert on the set of 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' | Credit: Allyson Riggs/A24

Best Director predictions

If ever the Academy had an old boys club, the Best Director category is it. An increasingly difficult category to predict, the branch notoriously goes rogue and deviates from the awards season narrative, often favoring steadfast heavyweights (Steven Spielberg, this year) and international (mostly male) auteurs with standout feats (Ruben Östlund, on the list below) in any given year (Thomas Vinterberg and Paweł Pawlikowski in recent years). In 2023, they've anointed a pair of newcomers with a project that's swept the commercial scene as A24's top-grossing title ($106 million and counting, thanks to a theatrical re-release) with both critical and industry favor. The Daniels' project is a runaway hit with a bold, genre-mixing (sci-fi, metaverse drama, action) vision that's risen through the ranks as an organic hit riding on quality and quality alone — something filmmakers across any generation can (and will) recognize on Oscar night.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin Todd Field, TÁR Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Brendan Fraser in 'The Whale' Brendan Fraser as Charlie in 'The Whale' | Credit: A24

Best Actor predictions

Each of this year's Best Actor nominees occupies a unique space in the awards race. For the first time in decades, each honoree is a first-timer in the traditionally competitive category. While it places each leading man on a somewhat level playing field, Brendan Fraser's turn as a 600-pound recluse in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale ticks certain tried-and-true boxes that the Academy tends to favor. For starters, Fraser transformed his body to portray Charlie, a man living with a life-threatening case of obesity, via various physical prosthetics as well as digital manipulation. He's also playing a queer man, which, as we've seen with straight actors in this category's history (Sean Penn in Milk, Matthew McConaughey in Dallas Buyers Club, Tom Hanks in Philadelphia, Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody, Philip Seymour Hoffman in Capote, etc.), is often a winning strategy.

While Fraser is the statistical frontrunner, Austin Butler (who won at the Globes for playing real-life entertainment legend in Elvis) and Colin Farrell (also a Globe winner, leading the cast of the acclaimed Best Picture contender The Banshees of Inisherin) could make late surges if interest in Fraser's work were to wane after sustaining from festival season to now. That's unlikely, however, as Fraser has worked the circuit with a glimmering reputation as a charismatic, endearing, and lovable persona — the star he's always been, in front of the camera or otherwise — with a comeback narrative that's all but guaranteed him the accolade of a lifetime.

Brendan Fraser, The Whale Austin Butler, Elvis Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin Bill Nighy, Living Paul Mescal, Aftersun

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE Michelle Yeoh in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' | Credit: David Bornfriend/A24

Best Actress predictions

We know, we know; Cate Blanchett's performance in TÁR is career-best work. It has won every precursor imaginable thus far. But, as The Great Olivia Colman Upset Over Glenn Close of 2019 (official title) proved, Best Actress is a place where legends can unseat legends, and momentum for Michelle Yeoh (and Everything Everywhere All at Once) has only grown in recent weeks. The film racked up an impressive 11 Oscar nods (even in unexpected categories, like Best Original Song) — something the cast and crew admittedly never imagined before the film became A24's highest-grossing picture of all time in early 2022. Sustaining passionate support that long is telling when it comes to gauging Hollywood's affection for this film, and, given the Academy's growing international tastes, it feels like a betrayal of the industry's across-the-board, unified support for the film to predict anyone but Yeoh to take home the gold in this contentious category.

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once Cate Blanchett, TÁR Ana de Armas, Blonde Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Everything Everywhere All at Once Ke Huy Quan Ke Huy Quan in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' | Credit: Allyson Riggs/A24

Best Supporting Actor predictions

After his star-making turns in the Indiana Jones franchise and The Goonies, Ke Huy Quan largely disappeared from Hollywood for nearly four decades, but his roaring return has written itself into the industry's history book as one of the most inspiring comeback stories in recent memory. Not only has the Everything Everywhere All at Once actor tickled voters' souls with his unfiltered, heartfelt (and, most importantly, widely televised) acceptance speeches at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards that paid tribute to the nostalgia of his early career, he gives a genuinely masterful performance in the Daniels' metaverse epic. Quan's personal run throughout the season is complimentary to the film's appeal, as both have reigned against the odds as organic, unpredictable, runaway success stories no one could have seen coming — that is, until Oscar night.

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

custom_fields.Caption:"Angela Bassett as Ramonda in Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER. Photo by . © 2022 MARVEL." Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' | Credit: ELI ADÉ/MARVEL STUDIOS

Best Supporting Actress predictions

Angela Bassett becoming the first performer to receive a nomination for a Marvel movie makes sense with Hollywood's collective fantasy. She's a beloved actress who has weathered the storm of an ever-changing industry across multiple decades, having already succeeded as a prestige performer (her first Oscar nod came for 1993's What's Love Got to Do With It?), commercially viable TV star (American Horror Story, 9-1-1), and, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as a ticket-selling entity with cross-demographic appeal in the kind of big-budget tentpole that's largely kept the business afloat for the last 20 years. She's proof that movie stars can not only endure, but thrive as Hollywood changes around them, and her gilded precursor run (she's appeared on every major ceremony's roster so far, and has won at the Globes and Critics Choice Awards) suggests her peers paid attention. Now, more than ever, is the right time for them to anoint her rise as she levels up yet again.

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin Hong Chau, The Whale Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

