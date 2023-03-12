It was previously reported that Gaga would only attend the ceremony as a nominee.

Lady Gaga is landing her Oscar-winning vocals on stage at the 2023 Academy Awards after all.

After it was previously reported that the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux star would only attend Sunday's ceremony as a nominee for writing the Top Gun: Maverick original song "Hold My Hand," ABC's On the Red Carpet pre-show announced the musician was "in the building" and would be performing the tune tonight.

Gaga joins fellow Best Original Song nominees Rihanna — who will perform at the Oscars one month after her Super Bowl halftime show performance — as well as David Byrne, Son Lux, and Stephanie Hsu (filling in for original artist Mitski) as performers on the Oscars stage. Actress Sofia Carson will also perform her nominated tune alongside Diane Warren, as will the artists behind M. M. Keeravani, Chandrabose, Rahul Sipligunj, and Kaala Bhairava's "Naatu Naatu" from RRR.

Gaga first released "Hold My Hand" in May 2022, with the single ultimately peaking at No. 49 on the Billboard Hot 100 before Top Gun: Maverick cleaned up on the awards circuit en route to an eventual Best Picture nomination. Its accompanying music video teased key plot points from the Tom Cruise-starring sequel, including the actor revisiting Goose's (Anthony Edwards) death from the original 1986 film.

"Hold My Hand" follows in the awards season footsteps of the first Top Gun film, as Berlin's soundtrack song "Take My Breath Away" won the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 1987 ceremony.

"When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn't even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film's heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we've been living in," Gaga wrote on Instagram at the time of the song's release. "I've been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours. I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other — a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life's heroes."

