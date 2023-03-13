Leslie Jordan, Anne Heche, and Tom Sizemore left out of Oscars In Memoriam

Lenny Kravitz performed a powerful tribute at the awards ceremony on Sunday that left out a few notable stars.

The stripped-back tribute was led by rock legend Lenny Kravitz, who performed a poignant rendition of his 2004 hit "Calling All Angels" on piano while images of the late Hollywood creatives were displayed onscreen behind him.

Tom Sizemore, Anne Heche, and Leslie Jordan Tom Sizemore, Anne Heche, and Leslie Jordan | Credit: Jeff Vespa/WireImage; Maarten de Boer/NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images (2)

However, the segment itself left out many other notable stars along the way. That includes Sizemore, who died of a brain aneurysm earlier this month at age 61, as well as Heche, who died at age 53 of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries after crashing her car into a Los Angeles home last August.

Also missing from the presentation was Gilbert Gottfried, Estelle Harris, John Aniston, and Lisa Marie Presley.

The 95th Oscars aired live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Watch the full In Memoriam above.

