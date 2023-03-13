Leslie Jordan, Anne Heche, and Tom Sizemore left out of Oscars In Memoriam
Tom Sizemore, Anne Heche, Leslie Jordan, and Paul Sorvino were just four of the many stars we've lost this year who were noticeably omitted from the 2023 Oscars' In Memoriam on Sunday.
The stripped-back tribute was led by rock legend Lenny Kravitz, who performed a poignant rendition of his 2004 hit "Calling All Angels" on piano while images of the late Hollywood creatives were displayed onscreen behind him.
Among those featured during the performance were Nichelle Nichols, Irene Papas, Robbie Coltrane, Kirstie Alley, Jean-Luc Godard, Raquel Welch, Ray Liotta, and James Caan. At the end of the performance, a QR code was briefly presented on screen for viewers to follow to see the full In Memoriam list.
However, the segment itself left out many other notable stars along the way. That includes Sizemore, who died of a brain aneurysm earlier this month at age 61, as well as Heche, who died at age 53 of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries after crashing her car into a Los Angeles home last August.
Call Me Kat star Leslie Jordan, who died from sudden cardiac dysfunction while operating a vehicle in October, was also not featured in the segment. Neither was Goodfellas actor Paul Sorvino, who died at age 83 in July, or Charlbi Dean, who died of bacterial sepsis in August. The 32-year-old actress' final film, Triangle of Sadness, was nominated for three awards on the evening including Best Picture.
Also missing from the presentation was Gilbert Gottfried, Estelle Harris, John Aniston, and Lisa Marie Presley.
Prior to Kravitz's performance, John Travolta also paid tribute to his late Grease costar Olivia Newton-John, who died at age 73 in August.
The 95th Oscars aired live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Watch the full In Memoriam above.
Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's best films, TV, and music.
Related content:
|type
|
|rating
Comments