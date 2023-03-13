Hugh Grant jokes that he looks like 'a scrotum' in Oscars Four Weddings reunion with Andie MacDowell
Four Weddings and a Funeral stars Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell are back at the altar — this time on Hollywood's biggest stage.
The actors held a sweet Four Weddings reunion Sunday night at the 2023 Oscars, where they appeared together to present Best Production Design during ABC's telecast.
"We're actually here to do two things. The first is to raise awareness about the vital importance of using a good moisturizer. Andie's been wearing one every day for the last 29 years," Grant said as he pointed to MacDowell, before pointing to himself and quipping, "I've never used one in my life."
"Still stunning," he continued, motioning to MacDowell as he finished the bit by describing himself as "basically a scrotum."
The pair first appeared in director Mike Newell's 1994 British romantic comedy, which follows a bachelor (Grant) as he navigates life and love across a series of five different social occasions.
In addition to grossing $245 million at the global box office, the runaway hit also scored two nominations at the 1995 Oscars: one for Best Picture and the other for Best Original Screenplay, making it one of the least-nominated Best Picture contenders in Academy Awards history.
After its success as a feature film, Mindy Kaling later adapted Four Weddings and a Funeral as a 2019 miniseries on Hulu, starring Nathalie Emmanuel and Nikesh Patel.
That same year, the cast of the film reunited for the One Red Nose Day and a Wedding TV special.
"It's a beautifully written movie, about friendship and meaningful connections and love!" MacDowell told EW of the reunion at the time. "Those are human qualities that are all really important to enjoy life. I think that resonates with everyone."
Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights leading up to all the major award shows.
