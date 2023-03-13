Grant and MacDowell first starred together in the 1994 romantic comedy that became a global sensation and received two Oscar nominations.

Hugh Grant jokes that he looks like 'a scrotum' in Oscars Four Weddings reunion with Andie MacDowell

The actors held a sweet Four Weddings reunion Sunday night at the 2023 Oscars, where they appeared together to present Best Production Design during ABC's telecast.

"We're actually here to do two things. The first is to raise awareness about the vital importance of using a good moisturizer. Andie's been wearing one every day for the last 29 years," Grant said as he pointed to MacDowell, before pointing to himself and quipping, "I've never used one in my life."

"Still stunning," he continued, motioning to MacDowell as he finished the bit by describing himself as "basically a scrotum."

Andie MacDowell and Hugh Grant at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Andie MacDowell and Hugh Grant at the 2023 Oscars. | Credit: Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images

The pair first appeared in director Mike Newell's 1994 British romantic comedy, which follows a bachelor (Grant) as he navigates life and love across a series of five different social occasions.

In addition to grossing $245 million at the global box office, the runaway hit also scored two nominations at the 1995 Oscars: one for Best Picture and the other for Best Original Screenplay, making it one of the least-nominated Best Picture contenders in Academy Awards history.

After its success as a feature film, Mindy Kaling later adapted Four Weddings and a Funeral as a 2019 miniseries on Hulu, starring Nathalie Emmanuel and Nikesh Patel.

FOUR WEDDINGS AND A FUNERAL, from left: Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell in 'Four Weddings and a Funeral.' | Credit: Gramercy Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

That same year, the cast of the film reunited for the One Red Nose Day and a Wedding TV special.

"It's a beautifully written movie, about friendship and meaningful connections and love!" MacDowell told EW of the reunion at the time. "Those are human qualities that are all really important to enjoy life. I think that resonates with everyone."

