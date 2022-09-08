2023 Oscars heat index: Brendan Fraser, Cate Blanchett bound ahead as major acting contenders
The Whale and Tár make strides out of Venice, while it's time for Don't Worry Darling to start worrying just a bit in our 2023 Oscars heat index.
Who's up and who's down among the 2023 Oscars contenders?
With the fall festival circuit in full swing, the whispers of awards greatness have echoed from the peaks of Telluride through the canals of Venice, and are set to cross the border into Toronto in the days ahead. Major players have already staked their claim on prime real estate in the awards conversation — but who has the potential to go the distance, and who is all talk?
Read on to find out which films and talent are making waves in the Awards race in our first Oscars heat index of the 2023 season below.
Sept. 7: Brendan Fraser, Cate Blanchett build buzz out of Telluride and Venice
Who's up:
- ACTOR: Brendan Fraser, The Whale — Standing ovations are standard procedure at film festivals, but the one Fraser received at the Venice premiere for his new, transformative drama overwhelmed the one-time blockbuster star. Visibly shaken and reluctant to stand for the crowd at first, the actor appeared to be shocked that he'd earned such praise. He's long been open about his difficult journey through Hollywood, but he should get used to the glowing affection for his career resurgence in The Whale, which sees him playing a man affected by life-threatening obesity who attempts to reconnect with his estranged daughter (Sadie Sink). Fraser already has the "comeback" and "overdue" narratives in place — plus what is, by all accounts, a genuinely great performance — on his side, but the emotional kick from his charm and humility so far on the press circuit ahead will be the real key to securing Oscar attention this year.
- ACTRESS: Cate Blanchett, Tár — Across-the-board adoration for the two-time winner's turn as an impassioned German orchestra conductor crescendoed through Venice like a rolling wave of thunder. Time will tell if she can strike Oscar gold for the third time, but in a Best Actress race that has yet to take concrete form, the odds are singing in Blanchett's favor.
- ACTOR, ACTRESS: Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell, Bones and All — Chalamet's long-awaited reunion with Luca Guadagnino appears to be another winning match for the Call Me by Your Name duo, as the reactions to the cannibal love story out of Venice praised the striking performances from both the Dune actor and Russell, his leading lady.
- PICTURE: Cannes holdovers — James Gray's 1980s-set ensemble piece Armageddon Time and Hirokazu Kore-eda's Broker sustained their momentum from Cannes to equally positive reactions in Telluride, so expect both to continue their winning streak as the year progresses. The next stop for Armageddon is the New York Film Festival, while Broker will aim to dazzle critics at TIFF.
Who's down:
- PICTURE: Don't Worry Darling — Reported tension on set? Casting chaos? Alleged spitting at the Venice premiere!? Regardless of the truth behind the numerous dramas that bubbled up in recent weeks over Olivia Wilde's directorial follow-up to Booksmart, it's clear that interest in the project has moved beyond its narrative scope or aesthetic qualities. Marred by memes and gossip about supposed dust-ups during production, chatter for the film now centers squarely on the personalities involved (Miss Flo, Harry Styles) instead of the film itself (initial reviews also didn't help). When your prestige project is predicated by tabloid trash fires, it's maybe time to do a little worrying, darling.
- PICTURE: Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths — A prominent lie awards pundits told themselves? That Birdman and The Revenant helmer Alejandro González Iñárritu's latest feature was a shoo-in based on the filmmaker's name (and Oscar-verified past) alone. Reviews out of Venice and Telluride for the ambitious project about a journalist who goes on an epic journey through an existential crisis have been lukewarm at best, and dismissive at worst. That's definitely not the kind of buzz you want building in your corner at this early stage.
On the horizon:
- The end-of-year festival schedule rolls on, with the New York Film Festival running from Sept. 30 through Oct. 16, followed by the AFI Fest kicking off on Nov. 2.
- Other contenders appear to be biding their time, as the promotional tour for Damien Chazelle's Hollywood epic Babylon — which hasn't screened at a major festival — only just began on Sept. 7 with a stream of first-look images showing off stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. David O. Russell's Amsterdam (with an ensemble that includes Robbie, Christian Bale, John David Washington, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert De Niro, and Taylor Swift) is also quietly building toward its Oct. 7 release date without much fanfare and, you guessed it, no festival screenings just yet.
