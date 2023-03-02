Find out everything you can expect to see at Hollywood's biggest night, including who's hosting, who's performing, and how you can watch the broadcast.

Everything we know about the 2023 Oscars — including the first batch of star-studded presenters

Hollywood's biggest night of the year is almost here.

The Oscars are voted upon by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over the course of a four-month-long period. Final voting for the 95th Academy Awards is held from March 2 to March 7.

EW has you covered for everything you need to know ahead of the 2023 Oscars, including who's nominated, who's performing, and how you can tune in. Find out more below!

Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser, and Angela Bassett 2023 Oscar nominees

When and where are the 2023 Oscars?

This year's ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.

How can I watch the awards ceremony?

The 2023 Oscars will air live on ABC. The ceremony will also be available to watch through multiple streaming services (which often offer free trial subscriptions) including Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV, and FuboTV. You can also visit ABC.com or use the ABC app to watch the ceremony by signing in with your cable provider. If you are viewing outside of the U.S., you can check out the international local listings on the Academy's website.

Who is hosting the 2023 Oscars?

Jimmy Kimmel will return as the host of this year's Oscars after previously anchoring the show in 2017 (which featured the Moonlight/La La Land debacle) and again in 2018. "Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap," the Jimmy Kimmel Live host said in a press statement. "Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no."

In a promotional video ahead of the Academy Awards, Kimmel received his hosting orders from Top Gun: Maverick stars Jon Hamm and Charles Parnell. The pair noted that ABC was looking for someone who was both "unflappable and unslappable," a nod to Smith striking Rock last year.

Who is nominated at the 2023 Oscars?

Who is presenting at the 2023 Oscars?

Ahmed previously announced the Oscars' nominees with actress Allison Williams in January. Connelly starred in Top Gun: Maverick, which is up for six Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay), and Best Visual Effects.

2023 Oscars presenters Michael B. Jordan, Ariana DeBose, and Dwayne Johnson.

Who will perform at the Oscars?

So far, four of the five Best Original Song nominees have announced they will perform at the Oscars.

The only artist who has yet to announce they will sing at the event is Lady Gaga, a past Oscar winner in the category, who is nominated again this year for her Top Gun: Maverick hit "Hold My Hand."

Who will win?

