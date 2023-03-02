Everything we know about the 2023 Oscars — including the first batch of star-studded presenters
Hollywood's biggest night of the year is almost here.
The 2023 Oscars are just around the corner, and The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have already announced a few changes to the program following its controversial 2022 broadcast. This time, all 23 categories will be presented live at the event after last year's decision to pre-tape eight competitive categories sparked backlash from industry professionals. This is also the first Oscars since Will Smith infamously slapped presenter Chris Rock during last year's ceremony — a moment that has already been referenced in promotional videos for the event.
The Oscars are voted upon by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over the course of a four-month-long period. Final voting for the 95th Academy Awards is held from March 2 to March 7.
EW has you covered for everything you need to know ahead of the 2023 Oscars, including who's nominated, who's performing, and how you can tune in. Find out more below!
When and where are the 2023 Oscars?
This year's ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.
How can I watch the awards ceremony?
The 2023 Oscars will air live on ABC. The ceremony will also be available to watch through multiple streaming services (which often offer free trial subscriptions) including Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV, and FuboTV. You can also visit ABC.com or use the ABC app to watch the ceremony by signing in with your cable provider. If you are viewing outside of the U.S., you can check out the international local listings on the Academy's website.
Who is hosting the 2023 Oscars?
Jimmy Kimmel will return as the host of this year's Oscars after previously anchoring the show in 2017 (which featured the Moonlight/La La Land debacle) and again in 2018. "Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap," the Jimmy Kimmel Live host said in a press statement. "Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no."
In a promotional video ahead of the Academy Awards, Kimmel received his hosting orders from Top Gun: Maverick stars Jon Hamm and Charles Parnell. The pair noted that ABC was looking for someone who was both "unflappable and unslappable," a nod to Smith striking Rock last year.
Who is nominated at the 2023 Oscars?
A24's multiversal movie Everything Everywhere All at Once received the most nominations at the Academy Awards with 11 nods, including Best Picture, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), and Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu). It is followed closely behind by Martin McDonagh's drama The Banshees of Inisherin and the German war film All Quiet on the Western Front, which each scored nine nominations.
Other notable nods include Angela Bassett making history by becoming the first Marvel actor to earn a nomination for her performance as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as well as everyone in the Best Actor category — which includes Brendan Fraser, Colin Farrell, Paul Mescal, Bill Nighy, and Austin Butler — being first-time nominees. See the full list of 2023 Oscar nominees here.
Who is presenting at the 2023 Oscars?
The Oscars announced its first round of presenters on Thursday, which included Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña, and Donnie Yen.
Ahmed previously announced the Oscars' nominees with actress Allison Williams in January. Connelly starred in Top Gun: Maverick, which is up for six Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay), and Best Visual Effects.
This list will continued to be updated as more presenters are announced.
Who will perform at the Oscars?
So far, four of the five Best Original Song nominees have announced they will perform at the Oscars.
Fresh off her recent Super Bowl performance, Rihanna will grace the Oscars stage to sing her single "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Everything Everywhere All at Once's "This Is a Life" will be performed by David Byrne, Son Lux, and actress Stephanie Hsu, who steps in for original performer Mitski. Actress Sofia Carson will be accompanied by Diane Warren for a poignant rendition of "Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman, and RRR's "Naatu Naatu" will also be performed at the awards ceremony.
The only artist who has yet to announce they will sing at the event is Lady Gaga, a past Oscar winner in the category, who is nominated again this year for her Top Gun: Maverick hit "Hold My Hand."
Who will win?
See EW's 2023 Oscar winner predictions here, which projects that Everything Everywhere All at Once will win big on the evening.
