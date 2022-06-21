After 13 Academy Award nominations, collaborations with Cher, Beyoncé, and Lady Gaga, and a career filled with countless tunes crafted for movies big and small, songwriter Diane Warren will finally receive her long-awaited Oscar later this year at Governors Awards.

The Academy announced Tuesday the 65-year-old is among four of this year's Honorary Award recipients alongside Witness and Master and Commander helmer Peter Weir, Marlon Brando's A Dry White Season filmmaker Euzhan Palcy (the first Black woman to direct a film for a major Hollywood studio), and Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award honoree Michael J. Fox.

"The Academy's Board of Governors is honored to recognize four individuals who have made indelible contributions to cinema and the world at large," said Academy President David Rubin in a press statement. "Michael J. Fox's tireless advocacy of research on Parkinson's disease alongside his boundless optimism exemplifies the impact of one person in changing the future for millions. Euzhan Palcy is a pioneering filmmaker whose groundbreaking significance in international cinema is cemented in film history. Diane Warren's music and lyrics have magnified the emotional impact of countless motion pictures and inspired generations of musical artists. Peter Weir is a director of consummate skill and artistry whose work reminds us of the power of film to reveal the full range of human experience."

Diane Warren / Michael J. Fox / Euzhan Palcy / Peter Weir Diane Warren, Michael J. Fox, Euzhan Palcy, and Peter Weir to receive 2023 Honorary Oscars at the Academy's Governors Awards. | Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images; Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Warren's status as a perennial competitive nominee for iconic songs like Trisha Yearwood's "How Do I Live" from Con Air and Aerosmith's "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" from Armageddon — has become a talking point among the industry for years.

"I mean, go ahead, give Diane Warren an honorary Oscar, please put her out of her misery. She's usually nominated for a song in a movie that nobody has seen. People love her enough to nominate her, I don't understand why we can't just give her the award one year and get it over with," one anonymous producer told EW earlier this year as part of our annual Oscars secret ballot, while a director added: "Give the Oscar to Diane Warren for God's sake. I've never even heard of Four Good Days, but give her the damn Oscar. She keeps getting nominated. She's like the Susan Lucci of the Oscars. I mean, Jesus Christ. If she doesn't get it this year, she gets an Honorary Oscar."

The Academy's Governors Awards will be handed out on Saturday, Nov. 13 in Los Angeles and, if tradition continues, portions of the ceremony will be edited into the 2023 Oscars ceremony when it airs on Sunday, March 12.

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's best in TV.