Will Ariana DeBose, Will Smith, and more capitalize on pre-Oscars buzz? See the full list of films and performances winning at the 94th Academy Awards here.

Verbal volleys between Jane Campion and Sam Elliott, Twitter clashes over CODA's quality (yes, it's good), and universal, decades-long affection for the women of West Side Story have all led up to the 94th Academy Awards, and the winners list is set to put an end to one of the most chaotic seasons in Oscars history.

The Academy is set to broadcast its 2022 edition throughout Sunday evening, with Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall presiding over the live ceremony as the show's first official hosts since 2018.

The Academy ruffled feathers when it announced it would also present eight categories at a pre-show ceremony outside the normal broadcast. Affected categories relegated to the pre-show presentation include Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music Score, Production Design, Live Action Short, Animated Short, Documentary Short, and Sound. Academy producers and hosts assured that footage of the victories would be stitched into the main telecast.

Speculation is strong that Sian Heder's CODA — about a pair of deaf parents raising a hearing daughter — will take the biggest prize of the night, after swooping in to win big at last weekend's Producers Guild of America Awards. The Apple TV+ drama took frontrunner status away from Campion's Netflix western The Power of the Dog, which also racked up an impressive report card filled with industry accolades in recent months, ahead of garnering the highest number of overall nominations (12) among this year's crop of contenders.

Dog helmer Campion also stands to make history; if she follows up her spotless track record of winning directing honors on the Oscars trail, her Best Director victory will mark the first time the Academy has awarded women in the category two years in a row following Chloé Zhao's 2021 win.

As for the actors, mainstays like Will Smith (King Richard), Troy Kotsur (CODA), and Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) are predicted to continue their forward momentum with wins for Best Actor, Supporting Actor, and Supporting Actress, respectively, while the Best Actress race remains a less-certain question mark heading into Sunday's event. Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) has racked up the most precursor victories through the season (including at February's Screen Actors Guild Awards), though nearly all of EW's Secret Ballot voters indicated they were voting for Penélope Cruz. In recent years, the Oscars have thrown one or two huge surprises into the mix (see Anthony Hopkins triumphing over the late Chadwick Boseman last year, and Olivia Colman beating out eight-time nominee Glenn Close in 2019), so a victory for Cruz isn't out of the question.

Oscars; Academy Awards See the 2022 Oscars winners list. | Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

See the full list of winners below, updating live during the pre-show ceremony and main show.

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Adam McKay and David Sirota, Don't Look Up

Zach Baylin, King Richard

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, The Worst Person in the World

Best Adapted Screenplay

Siân Heder, CODA

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe, Drive My Car

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, and Eric Roth, Dune

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Best Cinematography

Greg Fraser, Dune

Dan Lausten, Nightmare Alley

Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog

Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Janusz Kaminski, West Side Story

Best Film Editing

Hank Corwin, Don't Look Up

WINNER: Joe Walker, Dune

Pamela Martin, King Richard

Peter Sciberras, The Power of the Dog

Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum, Tick, Tick... Boom!

Best Animated Feature

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Animated Short

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

WINNER: The Windshield Wiper

Best Live-Action Short

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

WINNER: The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best International Feature

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing with Fire

Best Documentary Short

Audible

Lead Me Home

WINNER: The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Original Score

Nicholas Britell, Don't Look Up

WINNER: Hans Zimmer, Dune

Germaine Franco, Encanto

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Best Original Song

"Be Alive" from King Richard — Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

"Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto — Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

"Down to Joy" from Belfast — Music and Lyric by Van Morrison

"No Time to Die" from No Time to Die — Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

"Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days — Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Best Sound

Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather, and Niv Adiri, Belfast

WINNER: Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, and Ron Bartlett, Dune

Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey, and Mark Taylor, No Time to Die

Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie, and Tara Webb, The Power of the Dog

Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, and Shawn Murphy, West Side Story

Best Costume Design

Jenny Beavan, Cruella

Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran, Cyrano

Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan, Dune

Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley

Paul Tazewell, West Side Story

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer, Coming 2 America

Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon, Cruella

Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr, Dune

WINNER: Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras, House of Gucci

Best Production Design

WINNER: Dune — Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

Nightmare Alley — Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

The Power of the Dog — Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards

The Tragedy of Macbeth — Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

West Side Story — Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo

Best Visual Effects

Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, and Gerd Nefzer, Dune

Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, and Dan Sudick, Free Guy

Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner, and Chris Corbould, No Time to Die

Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker, and Dan Oliver, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein, and Dan Sudick, Spider-Man: No Way Home

