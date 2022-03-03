The Oscars will launch with a wealth of blockbuster talent handing out its golden statues.

The Academy announced Thursday that Oscar-winning A Star Is Born performer Lady Gaga, The Batman star Zoë Kravitz, two-time Oscar winner Kevin Costner, Fearless Oscar nominee Rosie Perez, past Oscars host Chris Rock, and reigning Best Supporting Actress winner Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari) will all take the stage as presenters at the upcoming ceremony.

More presenters are expected to be announced in the weeks ahead, according to show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan, who previously tapped Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall to host the 2022 Oscars.

"Movies inspire us, entertain us and unite us across the globe," said Packer in a press statement. "That's the precise goal of the show this year, and we're thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honor the year's best in filmmaking."

Kevin Costner, Lady Gaga, Zoe Kravitz Kevin Costner, Lady Gaga, and Zoë Kravitz have been announced as 2022 Oscars presenters. | Credit: Jim Bennett/WireImage; Amy Sussman/WireImage; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

As the telecast rounds out its roster of presenters, the Academy has come under fire for supposed alterations to its live rollout — including the Oscars' decision to shift eight categories to the hour before the live show and later re-edit them into the ceremony that airs on ABC.

"We don't do [movies] alone, we do them together, and the people that made them with us, they were risking everything in a pandemic," Guillermo del Toro — director of this year's Best Picture–nominated Nightmare Alley — said Tuesday at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards. "If any year was the year to think about, this was not the year not to hear their names live at the Oscars. This is the year to say it — and say it loud."

The 2022 Oscars air Sunday, March 27, on ABC. Keep up with EW's ongoing coverage of the awards race here.

