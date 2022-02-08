See the full list of 2022 Oscar nominees
Months of speculation, precursor snubs, and surprises all led up to this moment, as the Academy announced its annual list of Oscar nominations.
Unveiled Tuesday morning across a livestream (below) hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan, the 2022 Oscar nominations came after another unusually long awards race, with Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog leading the pack with 12 overall nominations — including a history-making nod for the New Zealand-born director, who became the first woman in history with two overall Best Director nominations across her career.
The Oscar nominations also saw major contenders like Belfast, Dune, Will Smith (King Richard), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), and more capitalize on the critical praise and industry adoration they'd built in recent months, leading up to the 94th Academy Awards ceremony at the end of March.
Prior to the Oscar nominations, precursor groups that share crossover membership with the Academy anointed the aforementioned titles into the conversation, though other outlying contenders had risen (and fallen) during the hunt. Once thought to be a major contender for Best Actress, Spencer star Kristen Stewart's performance as Princess Diana missed out on nominations from the Screen Actors Guild Awards and, more surprisingly, the British Academy of Film & Television Arts, before finally making it on to the Academy's roster.
In a monumental surprise, while Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) and Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter) continued their nominations streak through to Oscar nominations, House of Gucci star Lady Gaga — the only actor of the season to be nominated at the BAFTA Awards, Critics Choice Awards, SAG, and the Golden Globes — was snubbed by the Academy. Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) likely took the category's fifth slot instead.
On the supporting side, the Academy also left Belfast actress Caitríona Balfe out of her respective category, while Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter) and Judi Dench (also from Belfast) managed to sneak in over her and, presumably, fellow precursor juggernaut Ruth Negga (Passing).
Also nominated this year are Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Billie Eilish in the Best Original Song category, for their compositions included on the soundtracks for King Richard and No Time To Die, respectively.
The Directors Guild of America and the Producers Guild of America also came together in support of front-running titles like Belfast, The Power of the Dog, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, and Denis Villeneuve's Dune in recent weeks, while Adam McKay's disaster satire Don't Look Up also hit big among the PGA and BAFTA nominations en route to several key Oscar nominations, though Villeneuve and McKay missed out on Best Director nominations from the Academy.
As the dark horse of the season, Apple TV+'s Best Picture-nominated CODA — about a young, hearing woman raised by deaf parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) — has also performed consistently well since the start of the season, with particular praise going to Kotsur's performance, which was ultimately nominated for an Oscar alongside the film's screenplay.
Winners will be announced Sunday, March 27 during ABC's broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards. See the full list of 2022 Oscar nominations below.
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryúsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Original Screenplay
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Adam McKay and David Sirota, Don't Look Up
Zach Baylin, King Richard
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, The Worst Person in the World
Best Adapted Screenplay
Siân Heder, CODA
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe, Drive My Car
Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, and Eric Roth, Dune
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Best Cinematography
Greg Fraser, Dune
Dan Lausten, Nightmare Alley
Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog
Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Janusz Kaminski, West Side Story
Best Film Editing
Hank Corwin, Don't Look Up
Joe Walker, Dune
Pamela Martin, King Richard
Peter Sciberras, The Power of the Dog
Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum, Tick, Tick... Boom!
Best Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machine
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Animated Short Film
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Best Live-Action Short Film
Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Best International Feature Film
Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Best Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing with Fire
Best Documentary Short Subject
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Best Original Score
Nicholas Britell, Don't Look Up
Hans Zimmer, Dune
Germaine Franco, Encanto
Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Best Original Song
"Be Alive" from King Richard — Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
"Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto — Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda
"Down to Joy" from Belfast — Music and Lyric by Van Morrison
"No Time to Die" from No Time to Die — Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
"Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days — Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
Best Sound
Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather, and Niv Adiri, Belfast
Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, and Ron Bartlett, Dune
Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey, and Mark Taylor, No Time to Die
Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie, and Tara Webb, The Power of the Dog
Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, and Shawn Murphy, West Side Story
Best Costume Design
Jenny Beavan, Cruella
Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran, Cyrano
Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan, Dune
Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley
Paul Tazewell, West Side Story
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer, Coming 2 America
Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon, Cruella
Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr, Dune
Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras, House of Gucci
Best Production Design
Dune — Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos
Nightmare Alley — Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau
The Power of the Dog — Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards
The Tragedy of Macbeth — Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
West Side Story — Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo
Best Visual Effects
Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, and Gerd Nefzer, Dune
Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, and Dan Sudick, Free Guy
Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner, and Chris Corbould, No Time to Die
Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker, and Dan Oliver, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein, and Dan Sudick, Spider-Man: No Way Home
