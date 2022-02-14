Numerous reports indicate the trio will preside over the 94th Academy Awards broadcast, becoming the first time the telecast has had a host since 2018.

The Oscars will likely have a host — actually, make that three hosts — for the first time in over four years, as several industry reports Monday indicate that Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall, and Amy Schumer are in talks to preside over the 2022 ceremony.

According to the New York Times, the trio are in final negotiations to helm the program from producer Will Packer. Representatives for the Academy and the reported hosts did not respond to EW's request for confirmation.

Until now, the ceremony remained hostless after Kevin Hart — announced in 2018 as the 2019 broadcast host — stepped down from the role following controversy surrounding the comedian's past usage of homophobic and transphobic comments. He later issued an apology amid voicing a commitment to "evolving" as a person.

Wanda Sykes / Regina Hall / Amy Schumer Oscars 2022 hosts reportedly Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall, and Amy Schumer.

Longtime ABC talk show personality Jimmy Kimmel was the last person to individually host the Oscars telecast back in 2018 at a ceremony that saw Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water win Best Picture.

The 2021 ceremony, which was held at the end of April after the longest Oscar season in history, included a revolving door of presenters such as Regina King, Laura Dern, Riz Ahmed, Brad Pitt, Zendaya, and more segueing into different portions of the show, though there was no one designated host.

Amid record lows across the board for awards ceremonies that aired throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 telecast registered some of the lowest ratings in Academy Awards history with only 10.4 million viewers tuning in to watch Chloé Zhao make history as the first woman of color to win Best Director for helming the Best Picture victor Nomadland.

The Academy unveiled Monday a measure that could help combat declining audience interest, as it has implemented a new Twitter initiative that asks fans to vote for the best movie of 2021, which will later be revealed as a "fan-favorite film" winner during the broadcast. AMPAS voters, however, this year lifted Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog to the front of the pack with a leading 12 overall nods, followed by critical favorites like Dune, Belfast, King Richard, West Side Story, and more.

Tune in to ABC to see which films win at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday, March 27. See the full list of nominees here.