Everything to know about the 2022 Oscars

Here's how to watch, which stars will be there, and what to expect at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony.

EW's countdown to the 2022 Oscars has everything you're looking for, from our expert predictions and in-depth Awardist interviews with this year's nominees to nostalgia and our takes on the movies and actors we wish had gotten more Oscars love.

The countdown to this year's Oscars is officially underway.

And, in the lead-up to the 94th Academy Awards, EW is gathering all of the facts you need to know about this year's ceremony, which has already caused a bit of controversy before it's even aired.

More on that and everything to know about Hollywood's biggest night — from when and where to watch, to who is hosting and presenting, and more — below.

When are this year's Oscars?

Held earlier than last year's pandemic-delayed ceremony, but still late by pre-COVID standards, the 2022 Oscars will air Sunday, March 27. The ceremony will be televised live from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

How can I watch?

The easiest way to tune in is on ABC, but the ceremony will also be live-streamed for viewers living in participating markets at abc.com or with the ABC app by signing in with a participating TV provider, such as Apple TV, Roku, or Fire TV (see the full list of participating providers here). Once you've signed in, watch at abc.com/watch-live or select "live TV" in the ABC app. For cord-cutters, subscribe instantly with streaming services like Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV (many of these services offer a free trial as well). International viewers can check international local listings for the ceremony, here.

Who is hosting the Oscars?

Show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan have tapped Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall, and Amy Schumer to preside over the 2022 ceremony. The trio are the first official hosts of the Oscars in four years, since Jimmy Kimmel was the last person to do it in 2018.

Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall, and Amy Schumer will host the 2022 Oscars.

Which stars are presenting?

So far, the Academy has announced that Oscar-winning A Star Is Born performer Lady Gaga, The Batman star Zoë Kravitz, two-time Oscar winner Kevin Costner, Fearless Oscar nominee Rosie Perez, past Oscars host Chris Rock, and reigning Best Supporting Actress winner Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari) will all take the stage as presenters at the upcoming ceremony. The lineup is also slated to include Ruth E. Carter, Anthony Hopkins, Lily James, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek and Uma Thurman. More presenters will be announced shortly.

Who is nominated this year?

Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog goes into Oscars Sunday with the most nominations of any film, with 12 nods. Close on its heels is Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic Dune with 10, and Belfast and West Side Story tied with seven apiece. See the full list of 2022 Oscar nominees here.

Who will win?

Check out EW's 2022 Oscar winner predictions here, including Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, and The Power of the Dog.

What will the ceremony be like?

In a word: different. In a decision that has proven to be quite controversial among Academy ranks and the filmmaking community at large, this year's Oscars promise to present 8 awards before the live telecast in an effort to streamline the ceremony. In order to do this, the awards for Documentary Short, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Production Design, Animated Short, Live Action Short, and Sound will be presented an hour before the live telecast starts. Those presentations (and winners' speeches) will be edited and aired later in the live broadcast, though it's unclear to what degree.

In addition to that change, new this year will be a fan-voted award. Audiences were asked to vote on Twitter for their favorite movie of 2021 using the #OscarsFanFavorite hashtag or by casting a ballot on the Oscars Fan Favorite website. The winner will be announced live during the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

This article will be updated as more news is announced.

