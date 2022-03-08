See EW's expert picks for the 2022 Oscar winners predictions in all 23 categories, including Jessica Chastain, Ariana DeBose, and more top contenders.

2022 Oscar winners predictions: From Will Smith to Power of the Dog, here's who will win at the 94th Academy Awards

Chaos begets chaos, and the lead-in to the 2022 Oscars reflects the tumultuous world that birthed it. We watched as peripheral contenders (Drive My Car) and virtually precursor-less performers (Penélope Cruz, Jessie Buckley, Judi Dench) won out over trophy-snatching heavyweights (Denis Villeneuve, Ruth Negga, Caitríona Balfe, Lady Gaga) in an atypically long prelude to the Academy Awards that defied statistics and historical precedent. And yet, we have our crop of nominated contenders who made Oscar's final cut, and all is well knowing that, if the months behind us are any indication, determining who will come out on top will be equally enjoyable pandemonium.

See EW's current 2022 Oscar winner predictions in all 23 categories below, ahead of the 94th Academy Awards broadcast airing Sunday, March 27 on ABC. Keep up with our predictions as they change as often as the race does, and be sure to follow our Heat Index, where we track the top contenders of the season.

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

PROJECTED WINNER: The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Jane Campion's Dog fetched 12 bones total on nominations morning, the most of any film this year. While the slow-burning western psychodrama has sturdy cross-branch support from disparate ends of the Academy, many forecasters have noted that its highbrow appeal might not be enough to sustain the swell of passion building for other titles. Particularly, emotionally accessible fare such as the surprise ACE Eddie champion King Richard and the heartwarming, Screen Actors Guild Awards Ensemble-winning CODA are ferociously nipping at Dog's spurred heels.

The Power of the Dog 'The Power of the Dog' is the top contender for Best Picture at the 2022 Oscars. | Credit: KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

PROJECTED WINNER: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

As historic as Campion winning her first Best Director Oscar would be (women have never won this category two years in a row), you can't chalk the New Zealand-born filmmaker's impending victory here up to hive mind politics; her style is part of the smoldering western's DNA, from its subtly momentous screenplay to the unsettling, pointed silence running through every frame. For the Academy — like the rest of the industry that has supported her on the trail so far — Campion's name is synonymous with the film itself, and it will be hard for voters to separate the two when tasked with voting for both Best Picture and for the woman who stitched it all together (to the tune of a dozen overall nods) in Best Director.

The Power of the Dog Jane Campion and Benedict Cumberbatch on set of 'The Power of the Dog' | Credit: KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX

Best Actress in a Leading Role

PROJECTED WINNER: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Forgive the obvious metaphor, but the clouds parted for Jessica Chastain among a particularly chaotic category after SAG threw a Hail Mary to the actress' divine portrayal of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. Further helping her bid is three-time nominee Chastain's "overdue" narrative (Nicole Kidman, Penélope Cruz, and Olivia Colman have all won in the past), and the fact that no film nominated in this category crosses over into Best Picture territory — meaning voter focus must be on the performance itself versus a juggernaut project. Colman is universally beloved (she's earned three nominations in four years) in a prestige drama that earned raves on the critical circuit, but it's Kristen Stewart who remains the most interesting case for a spoiler. After eking out a nomination (she was shockingly excluded from both SAG Awards and BAFTA nods), her statistical chances are nonexistent, as no actress has ever won the Oscar after missing a SAG nomination. While a swell of support could build for her after she was repeatedly "snubbed" on the trail — again, with no Best Picture crossover, this category has never been more about the merit of the performance — it feels as if SAG gave the industry permission to finally coalesce around a single contender when it crowned Chastain queen of a wildly unpredictable bracket.

THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE (Screengrab) Jessica Chastain is predicted to win Best Actress at the 2022 Oscars for 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' | Credit: Searchlight Pictures

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!

PROJECTED WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

The Hollywood royal on King Richard's throne will finally, deservedly, get his crown after factoring in every major indicator on the campaign trail. Will Smith has yet to miss a single step along the way, and SAG further cemented that the unsung cinema hero who's effortlessly shifted from blockbusters to heart-wrenching prestige fare is, at long last, destined for the Academy's gilded court.

Will Smith in King Richard Will Smith in 'King Richard' | Credit: Chiabella James/Warner Bros.

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

PROJECTED WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Each nominee here brings the drama, but Ariana DeBose's skill set — singing, dancing, acting...she's doing everything — is all showgirl spectacle and emotional fireworks. Those performance chops paired with her fresh SAG victory give the freshman nominee an (oh-so-pretty) edge over the sublime work of her experienced category peers.

West Side Story 'West Side Story' star Ariana DeBose is a top contender for Best Supporting Actress at the 2022 Academy Awards. | Credit: Niko Tavernise/20th Century Studios

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

PROJECTED WINNER: Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

It's been a close race between Kodi Smit-McPhee and Troy Kotsur, and more branch-hopping support for Dog versus CODA was thought to work in the former's favor at one point. After Kotsur and the ensemble cast of CODA both made history at the SAG Awards, however, the tides turned in his favor and have yet to subside.

CODA Troy Kotsur and Marlee Matlin in 'CODA' | Credit: Apple TV +

Best Original Screenplay

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Adam McKay and David Sirota, Don't Look Up

Zach Baylin, King Richard

PROJECTED WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, The Worst Person in the World

Beloved front-runners Kenneth Branagh and Paul Thomas Anderson have never won for writing; look for Oscar to end the latter's overdue narrative after four failed script noms.

Best Adapted Screenplay

Siân Heder, CODA

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe, Drive My Car

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, and Eric Roth, Dune

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

PROJECTED WINNER: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Dog's story has the most digestible structure of the bunch. The heart of Campion's quiet thriller beats heaviest on the page and, likely, in voters' minds.

Best Cinematography

PROJECTED WINNER: Greg Fraser, Dune

Dan Lausten, Nightmare Alley

Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog

Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Janusz Kaminski, West Side Story

Best Film Editing

Hank Corwin, Don't Look Up

PROJECTED WINNER: Joe Walker, Dune

Pamela Martin, King Richard

Peter Sciberras, The Power of the Dog

Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum, Tick, Tick... Boom!

Best Animated Feature Film

PROJECTED WINNER: Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

PROJECTED WINNER: Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Live-Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

PROJECTED WINNER: The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best International Feature Film

PROJECTED WINNER: Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

PROJECTED WINNER: Summer of Soul

Writing with Fire

Best Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

PROJECTED WINNER: The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Original Score

Nicholas Britell, Don't Look Up

PROJECTED WINNER: Hans Zimmer, Dune

Germaine Franco, Encanto

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Best Original Song

"Be Alive" from King Richard — Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

"Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto — Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

"Down to Joy" from Belfast — Music and Lyric by Van Morrison

PROJECTED WINNER: "No Time to Die" from No Time to Die — Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

"Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days — Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Best Sound

Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather, and Niv Adiri, Belfast

PROJECTED WINNER: Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, and Ron Bartlett, Dune

Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey, and Mark Taylor, No Time to Die

Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie, and Tara Webb, The Power of the Dog

Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, and Shawn Murphy, West Side Story

Best Costume Design

PROJECTED WINNER: Jenny Beavan, Cruella

Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran, Cyrano

Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan, Dune

Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley

Paul Tazewell, West Side Story

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer, Coming 2 America

Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon, Cruella

Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr, Dune

PROJECTED WINNER: Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras, House of Gucci

Best Production Design

PROJECTED WINNER: Dune — Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

Nightmare Alley — Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

The Power of the Dog — Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards

The Tragedy of Macbeth — Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

West Side Story — Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo

Best Visual Effects

PROJECTED WINNER: Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, and Gerd Nefzer, Dune

Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, and Dan Sudick, Free Guy

Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner, and Chris Corbould, No Time to Die

Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker, and Dan Oliver, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein, and Dan Sudick, Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tune in to see who takes home the gold at the 2022 Oscars airing Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

