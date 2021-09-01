Respect

At long last, Aretha Franklin's iconic legacy gets the big-screen, well, respect it deserves. With Jennifer Hudson — hand-picked for the role by Franklin before her death in 2018 – steering the ship vocally and dramatically, the film had considerable buzz leading into its originally slated 2020 Oscar run. However, the decision was ultimately made to push the film back to 2021 amid the pandemic, which might not have been the best idea. As we saw last year, Netflix was able to slot in a relatively underseen performance in Hudson's absence, with Vanessa Kirby's turn in Pieces of a Woman garnering industry respect with little commercial fanfare. Respect stands to do both. Hudson has earned raves for her turn (though the film itself wasn't received quite as enthusiastically), and it's a performance people want to succeed: what better way for Hollywood to honor a fallen legend than by anointing the portrayal of her life story that she sought out? Hudson has also steadily risen back into the upper ranks of the film industry after winning her first Oscar for Dreamgirls back at the top of 2007. The road wasn't easy (she had her share of critical dry spells and commercial droughts), but, like Judy's Reneé Zellweger in 2020, she stands to take hold of the kind of redemption narrative the Academy adores, hitting every high note along the way.