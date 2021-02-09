Oscars shortlists announced: Soul stirs, Birds of Prey soars as race narrows

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Mulan, and more make the Oscars cutoff in Original Song, Visual Effects, and more categories.

The longest awards season on record just got a lot shorter.

Narrowing the contentious 2020-2021 Oscar race in nine below-the-line categories, the Academy revealed its annual shortlists filled with mainstream contenders this year.

Documentary mainstays that have regularly shown up on the precursor circuit have mostly made it to the Academy's corresponding shortlist, namely Dick Johnson Is Dead, My Octopus Teacher, Crip Camp, Boys State, and Time. Recurring International Feature standouts from the pre-Oscars circuit also appear here, including Denmark's Another Round, Guatemalan film La Llorona, Bosnia and Herzegovina's Quo Vadis, Aida? and Chilean production The Mole Agent.

Major studio productions also appeared across several shortlists, including Birds of Prey (Makeup and Hairstyling, Visual Effects), Mank (Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Visual Effects), Soul (Original Score, Visual Effects), and one of the only blockbusters of the pandemic era, Christopher Nolan's Tenet (Original Score, Visual Effects).

Elsewhere, legendary songwriter Diane Warren lands two songs on the Original Score shortlist — The Life Ahead's "lo Sì (Seen)" and "Free" from The One and Only Ivan — on the road to adding more notices to her 11-strong Oscar nominations track record.

Curious absences abound, however, as Best Actress contender Andra Day's composition "Tigress & Tweed" from The United States vs. Billie Holiday does not appear on the Original Song shortlist, nor is the Taylor Swift-penned tune "Only the Young" from her Miss Americana Netflix documentary or Justin Timberlake's Max Martin collaboration "Just Sing" from Trolls: World Tour.

Nominations voting begins Friday, March 5, and runs through Wednesday, March 10. Nods will be announced on Monday, March 15, followed by ABC's broadcast of the 93rd Oscars ceremony on Sunday, April 25.

Image zoom Credit: Disney/Pixar; Carlo Allegri/Getty Images; Claudette Barius/ © DC Comics

See the full 2021 Oscars shortlists in nine categories listed alphabetically below.

Documentary Feature

All In: The Fight for Democracy

Boys State

Collective

Crip Camp

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Gunda

MLK/FBI

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Notturno

The Painter and the Thief

76 Days

Time

The Truffle Hunters

Welcome to Chechnya

Documentary — Short Subject

Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa

Call Center Blues

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

Hysterical Girl

A Love Song for Latasha

The Speed Cubers

What Would Sophia Loren Do?

International Feature Film

Bosnia and Herzegovina — Quo Vadis, Aida?

Chile — The Mole Agent

Czech Republic — Charlatan

Denmark — Another Round

France — Two of Us

Guatemala — La Llorona

Hong Kong — Better Days

Iran — Sun Children

Ivory Coast — Night of the Kings

Mexico — I'm No Longer Here

Norway — Hope

Romania — Collective

Russia — Dear Comrades!

Taiwan — A Sun

Tunisia — The Man Who Sold His Skin

Makeup and Hairstyling

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Emma

The Glorias

Hillbilly Elegy

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Little Things

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

One Night in Miami...

Pinocchio

Original Score

Ammonite

Blizzard of Souls

Da 5 Bloods

The Invisible Man

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Life Ahead

The Little Things

Mank

The Midnight Sky

Minari

Mulan

News of the World

Soul

Tenet

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Original Song

"Turntables" from All In: The Fight for Democracy

"See What You've Done" from Belly of the Beast

"Wuhan Flu" from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

"Husavik" from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

"Never Break" from Giving Voice

"Make It Work" from Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

"Fight For You" from Judas and the Black Messiah

"lo Sì (Seen)" from The Life Ahead

"Rain Song" from Minari

"Show Me Your Soul" from Mr. Soul!

"Loyal Brave True" from Mulan

"Free" from The One and Only Ivan

"Speak Now" from One Night in Miami...

"Green" from Sound of Metal

"Hear My Voice" from The Trial of the Chicago 7

Animated Short

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Kapaemahu

Opera

Out

The Snail and the Whale

To Gerard

Traces

Yes-People

Live-Action Short

Bittu

Da Yie

Feeling Through

The Human Voice

The Kicksled Choir

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

The Van

White Eye

Visual Effects

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Bloodshot

Love and Monsters

Mank

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Soul

Tenet

Welcome to Chechnya

