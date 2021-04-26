Oscars

EW's The Awardist podcast returns to break down the 2022 Oscars race so far
In the season premiere of EW's awards podcast, we discuss the state of the Oscars race so far, and talk to Kenneth Branagh, Questlove, and Mike Mills about their new films.
Belfast is now the Best Picture frontrunner with major pre-Oscars award
Kenneth Branagh's Belfast has won the TIFF People's Choice Award, a major precursor accolade that has gone to 9 eventual Best Picture winners or nominees in the last 10 years.
Caitríona Balfe's Oscar-bound Belfast turn is for 'the people, the community, the heart' of Ireland
The actress opens up about fusing personal history with the scars of her homeland's divided past in Kenneth Branagh's tribute to lives "destroyed by this ridiculous sectarianism and ideology."
Oscars heat index: Lady Gaga targets her next Oscar for House of Gucci, sweetie
See who's up and who's down in the hunt for awards this week as EW gauges the state of the Oscars race.
2022 Oscar predictions: Lady Gaga, Kristen Stewart, more contenders to look out for
EW kicks off awards season with an early look at potential contenders for the 2022 Oscars, from House of Gucci and Spencer to Dune and Bruised.
Robert Pattinson, Issa Rae, and Steven Yeun among those invited to join the Academy
Forty-six percent of the invitees are women, and 39 percent are of underrepresented ethnic or racial communities.
Samuel L. Jackson, Danny Glover, Elaine May, and Liv Ullmann to receive honorary Oscars
2022 awards season calendar: Oscars, Grammys, Golden Globes, and more
See when the Oscars, SAG Awards, Grammys, and awards-positioning fall festivals will land ahead of the 2022 awards race.
Emma Stone gushes about getting her Oscar from childhood crush Leonardo DiCaprio: 'I could not believe it'
Jimmy Kimmel and Chris Rock bond over not hosting the Oscars this year: 'Wasn't me!'
Redesigned Chadwick Boseman NFT art revealed after Oscars controversy
Oscars producer Steven Soderbergh explains decision to change the order of final awards

Salma Hayek dances with 'the king' Anthony Hopkins in sweet Oscars celebration video

Salma Hayek and Anthony Hopkins shared a sweet dance after the latter's Oscars victory.

Many people didn't realize there was a new live-action Pinocchio until it got nominated for Oscars
Oscars // April 26, 2021
Chloé Zhao explains why Frances McDormand howled at the Oscars
Oscars // April 26, 2021
H.E.R. says there's 'absolutely going to be an EGOT in my future' after winning the Best Song Oscar
Oscars // April 26, 2021
Netflix won the year's most Oscars — and also severely underperformed
Oscars // April 26, 2021
Promising Young Woman's Emerald Fennell responds to getting Zack Morris trending after Oscars speech
Oscars // April 26, 2021
Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman in acceptance speech video
Movies // April 26, 2021
What a weird Oscars: Review
Oscars // April 26, 2021
Brad Pitt tears up as he watches Minari's Yuh-Jung Youn win Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars
Oscars // April 26, 2021
The 2021 Oscars were not the first time Best Picture wasn't the final award of the night
Oscars // April 26, 2021
Anthony Hopkins wins in shocking upset over Chadwick Boseman, becomes oldest Oscars acting winner
Oscars // April 25, 2021
Chadwick Boseman, Christopher Plummer, Sean Connery featured in Oscars in memoriam tribute
Oscars // April 25, 2021
Best Actress winner Frances McDormand is now the Oscars' most decorated living actress
Oscars // April 25, 2021
Nomadland drives away with historic Best Picture win at the Oscars
Oscars // April 25, 2021
Watch Glenn Close do 'Da Butt' dance in iconic Oscars moment
Oscars // April 25, 2021
Mank has won more Oscars than Citizen Kane
Oscars // April 25, 2021
Yuh-Jung Youn wins historic Supporting Actress Oscar in stacked category, finally meets Brad Pitt
Oscars // April 25, 2021
Best Live Action Short Oscar winner Travon Free gives powerful speech decrying police violence
Oscars // April 25, 2021
The best 'inspirational and aspirational' looks from the Oscars red carpet
Oscars // April 25, 2021
Here's why Supernatural star Misha Collins is at the Oscars
Oscars // April 25, 2021
Soul wins Best Animated Feature Oscar after inter-Pixar battle
Oscars // April 25, 2021
The best and worst moments from the 2021 Oscars
Oscars // April 25, 2021
Sound of Metal fittingly wins Best Sound Oscar
Oscars // April 25, 2021
Daniel Kaluuya uses Oscars speech to thank his parents for having sex: 'It's amazing!'
Oscars // April 25, 2021
Chloé Zhao shatters Oscars tradition as first woman of color to win Best Director
Oscars // April 25, 2021
Minari star Alan Kim had to walk his dog before heading to the Oscars
Oscars // April 25, 2021
