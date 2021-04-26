EW's The Awardist podcast returns to break down the 2022 Oscars race so far
In the season premiere of EW's awards podcast, we discuss the state of the Oscars race so far, and talk to Kenneth Branagh, Questlove, and Mike Mills about their new films.
Belfast is now the Best Picture frontrunner with major pre-Oscars award
Kenneth Branagh's Belfast has won the TIFF People's Choice Award, a major precursor accolade that has gone to 9 eventual Best Picture winners or nominees in the last 10 years.
Caitríona Balfe's Oscar-bound Belfast turn is for 'the people, the community, the heart' of Ireland
The actress opens up about fusing personal history with the scars of her homeland's divided past in Kenneth Branagh's tribute to lives "destroyed by this ridiculous sectarianism and ideology."
Oscars heat index: Lady Gaga targets her next Oscar for House of Gucci, sweetie
See who's up and who's down in the hunt for awards this week as EW gauges the state of the Oscars race.
2022 Oscar predictions: Lady Gaga, Kristen Stewart, more contenders to look out for
EW kicks off awards season with an early look at potential contenders for the 2022 Oscars, from House of Gucci and Spencer to Dune and Bruised.
Robert Pattinson, Issa Rae, and Steven Yeun among those invited to join the Academy
Forty-six percent of the invitees are women, and 39 percent are of underrepresented ethnic or racial communities.