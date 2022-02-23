Oscars to present 8 awards before live telecast to streamline ceremony

The Oscars may be one of Hollywood's longest-running and most prized traditions — but that never stops the Academy from trying to reinvent the wheel.

On Tuesday, a letter was sent to nominees and Academy members informing them of a change to this year's broadcast. The 94th annual Academy Awards will begin an hour earlier to present eight awards categories before the live telecast starts. Those presentations will still be aired later in the live broadcast, though it's unclear to what degree.

EW has learned that all winners' acceptance speeches will be featured in the live broadcast. The categories getting bumped to the first hour are as follows: Documentary Short, Film Editing, Make-up and Hairstyling, Original Score, Production Design, Animated Short, Live Action Short, and Sound (which itself was reduced from two categories of Sound Mixing and Sound Editing into one for the 93rd Oscars in 2021).

The letter explains that this change is being made to clear time for more audience entertainment and engagement, as well as to make an attempt to condense a show notorious for running over its allotted three-hour time slot. Broadway already utilizes a similar model for their annual Tony Awards.

The letter also touts the desire to create a show that is "tighter" and "more electric." It anticipates a backlash from members, particularly those a part of the eight categories impacted, and it states: "We realize these kinds of changes can prompt concern about equity, and we ask you to understand our goal has been to find a balance in which nominees, winners, members, and viewing audience all have a rewarding show experience."

The Academy previously attempted a different version of bumping categories from the live broadcast in 2018 but retracted it before the ceremony after an outcry from viewers and branch members.

It's not the first time they've sacrificed aspects of the awards to clear time for more comedy bits, musical numbers, and the like. In 2009, the honorary Academy Awards — which include the Honorary Academy Award, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, and the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award — were removed from the broadcast and instead moved to a separate ceremony now known as the Governors Awards. Traditionally, a small clip package now showcases the honorees during the main broadcast.

As ratings for the Oscars decline each year, the Academy routinely looks for ways to attract new viewers — or get those who've abandoned the show to return. This change also accompanies their new fan-favorite category, which audiences can vote for online through March 3. The winner will be announced during the broadcast.

