Oscars 2017: Costume Design Nominees Bring Designs to Life

In those early stages, Zophres recalls Chazelle very much had a game plan. “He had a grasp very early on that we all went through. Like it starts off like this, then we reach this pinnacle at the Observatory and that’s where the fantasy is the most heightened,” and that’s where we get a heavy dose of Sebastian’s vintage cool and Mia’s old-school chic (pictured). Her green dress, and all the dresses she dances in for that matter, were made, but the idea was for the them not to look over designed and to appear to be something that could be bought in a store. Zophres continues on the rest of the game plan, “Then, it sort of denouements until we get to the epilogue, which is that reverse and alternate ending and then it’s sort of an explosion of color again and so we stuck to it.”