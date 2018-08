The biggest snubs and surprises of the 2018 Oscar nominations

Usually, securing a nomination at the Critics Choice Awards, the Golden Globes Awards, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards is a sturdy prelude to an Oscar nomination, but not always. Jennifer Aniston nabbed the trifecta of nods for her work in 2014’s Cake, as did Daniel Brühl for his performance in 2013’s Rush, but neither followed up with an Oscar nod. The same goes for Downsizing breakout Hong Chau, undeniably the most celebrated part of Alexander Payne’s latest film. While the project was seen early (SAG’s nominations voting takes place way before most other precursor groups), Chau had momentum on her side, but the field quickly filled with established, veteran actresses (Allison Janney, Laurie Metcalf, Holly Hunter, Octavia Spencer) and A-list superstars known for their work outside Hollywood (Mary J. Blige), leaving little room for a lesser-known performer to hold her ground.