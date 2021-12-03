Follow along as the NYFCC announces the best films and performances of the year as awards season carries on.

New York Film Critics Circle shakes up the Oscar race: See the full winners list, updating live

The New York Film Critics Circle is set to shake up the Oscar race as the journalist collective names the best films and performances of the year Friday.

Oscar-buzzed Supporting Actor contender Kodi Smit-McPhee took the first prize of the day for his turn in Jane Campion's critically lauded Netflix drama The Power of the Dog, ahead of what many pundits suspect could be a major year for the 25-year-old Australian star. Kathryn Hunter took the first acting award for women, for her supporting turn in Joel Coen's The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Though it's comprised of the city's top journalists — including EW's Leah Greenblatt — the group shares no crossover with the Academy, but it's widely considered to be a key cog in the pre-Oscars machine. Historically, it provides a visibility booster for esteemed projects seeking to break into the race at large or continuing the forward momentum of works that have already caught on elsewhere with industry voters.

Typically, the NYFCC shares several winners with the corresponding Oscars ceremony in a given year, namely recent Academy Award winners like Supporting Actress champions Laura Dern (Marriage Story) and Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk), and last year's history-making Best Director victor Chloé Zhao (Nomadland).

Over the last 10 ceremonies, the NYFCC winner for Best Film has gone on to win or be nominated for the Best Picture Oscar eight times. Still, the group is also known for sometimes going rogue in key categories, like naming Kelly Reichardt's First Cow as the best film of 2020.

The NYFCC's 2021 winners fall at the end of the busiest week on the awards trail thus far, after Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter swept the major categories at Monday's Gotham Awards, while Paul Thomas Anderson's period romance Licorice Pizza took top honors from the National Board of Review on Thursday.

See the full list of 2021 New York Film Critics Circle winners below, updating live as they're announced throughout the day.

Best Film:

Best Director:

Best Actor:

Best Actress:

Best Supporting Actor: Kodi Smit-McPhee — The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress: Kathryn Hunter — The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Screenplay:

Best Cinematography:

Best Foreign Language Film: The Worst Person in the World (directed by Joachim Trier)

Best Documentary:

Best Animated Film:

Best First Film:

Special Awards:

