MTV VMAs will be held outdoors 'with limited or no audience' in attendance

The MTV Video Music Awards are going to look a little different this year.

The annual awards show, which was slated to be held at the Barclays Center in New York, will now be held outdoors instead as an added safety precaution amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Although MTV has not announced specifics yet, a statement provided to EW on Friday said the performances would be held outside in accordance with health and safety guidelines, with limited or no audience in attendance.

"The 2020 VMAs will be held on Sunday, August 30th and pay homage to the incredible resiliency of New York with several outdoor performances around the City with limited or no audience, adhering to all state and city guidelines," the network said in a statement. "In close consultation with state and local health officials‎, it became clear at this time that outdoor performances with limited or no audience would be more feasible and safer than an indoor event. The VMAs will highlight the boroughs in an exciting show and return to Barclays Center in 2021. MTV will continue to work closely with the Department of Health, state and local officials, the medical community, and key stakeholders to ensure the safety of all involved."

With most awards shows choosing to go virtual so far this year, the VMAs are being touted as the first live awards show since the pandemic started. Hosted by Keke Palmer, the 2020 VMAs will air live on Sunday, Aug. 30, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.