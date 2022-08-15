Everything to know about the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

We have your complete guide to this year's VMAs, including how to watch, who's performing, and more.

We're just days away from music's wildest night... the MTV Video Music Awards.

As the world gears up for the 38th VMAs, EW has gathered all the info you need to know before watching, including who's performing, where the event is being held, and more. Read on for your complete guide to the 2022 VMAs.

When are the 2022 VMAs?

This year, the VMAs are being held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and will be airing live on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 PM ET/PT.

How can I watch?

Naturally, the VMAs will be airing on its home network, MTV. But this year it's also being simulcast on tons of other Paramount/Viacom/CBS networks, including The CW, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand, and VH1. However, MTV hasn't made any mention of the show streaming on Paramount+ despite the fact that the 2021 VMAs did.

Who is hosting the VMAs?

MTV still hasn't announced a host for the show, and it's possible that there might not be one. The VMAs have actually been hostless numerous times throughout the years, most recently in 2018.

Who is nominated this year?

Duking it out for the night's biggest prize, "Video of the Year," will be Doja Cat for "Woman," Drake ft. Future & Young Thug for "Way 2 Sexy," Ed Sheeran for "Shivers," Harry Styles for "As It Was," Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow for "INDUSTRY BABY," Olivia Rodrigo for "brutal," and Taylor Swift for "All Too Well (Taylor's version)." See the full list of VMA nominees here.

Who will perform?

The VMAs are stacked with high-profile performances this year, including BLACKPINK, Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Måneskin, J Balvin, Marshmellow x Khalid, Panic! at the Disco, and Kane Brown, who will be making history as the first male country artist to perform at the VMAs. He will be performing his new single, "Grand," and has said that the performance will use mixed reality technology, which mixes digital projections with real-life performers.

Also performing is Nicki Minaj, who is also being honored with the prestigious Vanguard award for her contributions to the music industry. According to a release from MTV, Minaj has changed the landscape of hip hop and has broken barriers for women in the music industry. That, combined with her decades-spanning career with hits like "Super Bass," "Anaconda," and her collaboration with Jessie J and Ariana Grande for "Bang Bang," have made Minaj a star worthy of receiving the award. Previous recipients of the award include Elton John, Madonna, David Bowie, and Jennifer Lopez.

What will the ceremony be like?

At the Video Music Awards, you never know what the expect. It's an award show known for its surprises. Some have been planned, like that infamous kiss between Madonna and Britney Spears. Others were not so planned, like Kanye West charging the stage and snatching the microphone from Taylor Swift. And some moments, like Miley Cyrus twerking along to "Blurred Lines," turned into a massive controversy without MTV ever intending it to. Who knows what this year will have in store!

This article will be updated once more info about the 2022 VMAs is released.

