Find out who gets honored alongside Comedic Genius Award recipient Sacha Baron Cohen.

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: See the full list of winners (updating live)

It's golden popcorn time!

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are underway, with night one hosted by Saturday Night Live alum, and major entertainment fan Leslie Jones. It's live from the historic Palladium in Los Angeles.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm star Sacha Baron Cohen is being honored tonight with the Comedic Genius Award. It's the fourth time the award has been given out by the network, but the first in five years. Last time, it went to Bridesmaids alum Melissa McCarthy in 2016 (Kevin Hart took it home in 2015 and SNL vet Will Ferrell earned the inaugural trophy in 2013).

See the full list of winners below as we update throughout the show. And check back tomorrow for all of the winners from the MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted, hosted by Nikki Glaser.

SCRIPTED

Best Movie

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Judas and the Black Messiah

Promising Young Woman

Soul

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

Best Show

Bridgerton

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

The Boys

WandaVision

Best Performance in a Movie

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie

Best Performance in a Show

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen's Gambit

WINNER: Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

Best Hero

WINNER: Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984

Jack Quaid – The Boys

Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian

Teyonah Parris – WandaVision

Best Kiss

WINNER: Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks

Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – Emily in Paris

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – Never Have I Ever

Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – Bridgerton

Best Comedic Performance

Annie Murphy – Schitt's Creek

Eric Andre – Bad Trip

Issa Rae – Insecure

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

WINNER: Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America

Best Villain

Aya Cash – The Boys

Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Breakthrough Performance

Antonia Gentry – Ginny & Georgia

Ashley Park – Emily in Paris

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Paul Mescal – Normal People

WINNER: Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton

Best Fight

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Final Funhouse Fight

Cobra Kai – Finale House Fight

The Boys – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront

WINNER: WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha

Zack Snyder's Justice League – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf

Most Frightened Performance

Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man

Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country

Simona Brown – Behind Her Eyes

Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor

Vince Vaughn – Freaky

Best Duo

Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar – Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)

WINNER: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)

The Mandalorian – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu

Emily in Paris – Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan – Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)

UNSCRIPTED

Best Docu-reality Show

Below Deck Mediterranean

Black Ink Crew New York

Bling Empire

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Best Dating Show

90 Day Fiancé

Ex on The Beach

Love Is Blind

Ready to Love

The Bachelorette

Best Reality Cast

90 Day Fiancé

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Best Competition Series

Legendary

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Challenge

The Circle

The Masked Singer

Best Lifestyle Show

Deliciousness

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

Making The Cut

Nailed It!

Queer Eye

Best New Unscripted Series (brought to you by SONIC® Drive-In)

Bling Empire

Cardi Tries

Selena + Chef

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

Best Talk/Topical Show

A Little Late With Lilly Singh

Red Table Talk

The Breakfast Club

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Best Comedy/Game Show

Floor Is Lava

Impractical Jokers

Kids Say the Darndest Things

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out

Ridiculousness

Best Host

Nicole Byer – Nailed It!

Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness

RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race

T.J. Lavin – The Challenge

Tiffany Haddish – Kids Say the Darndest Things

Breakthrough Social Star

Addison Rae

Bretman Rock

Charli D'Amelio

Jalaiah Harmon

Rickey Thompson

Best Real-Life Mystery or Crime Series

Catfish: The TV Show

Evil Lives Here

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

Unsolved Mysteries

Best Fight

Selling Sunset – Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn

The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice

Untucked: RuPaul's Drag Race – Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman

Keeping Up With The Kardashians – Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West

Legendary – Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson

Best International Reality Series

Acapulco Shore

Geordie Shore

Love Island (ITV)

¡Nailed it! México

RuPaul's Drag Race UK